Like Lady Whistledown’s papers, Bridgerton has had a major impact on our society. Aside from the Regencycore aesthetic taking over fashion and home decor trends, Bridgerton bridal shower ideas have unsurprisingly been trending as well. Pinterest has even seen a spike in Bridgerton-inspired bridal searches for everything from hairstyles to puff sleeve dresses.

If you’ve recently found the Simon to your Daphne, you may be looking to plan a bridal shower soon. With Season 2 of Bridgerton coming to Netflix on March 25, there’s sure to be a lot of inspiration you can pick up through your marathon watch. However, if you’re eager to start your party planning now, here are some Bridgerton bridal party ideas you can take inspiration from for your dream event.

According to experts at Pinterest, Etsy, Overstock.com, and Disney, there are so many ways to incorporate the Bridgerton aesthetic into your wedding celebration. Whether you’d like to plan an intimate garden party with just your family or an elaborate ball like something Queen Charlotte would throw together for everyone in the Ton, you’ll be able to find some Bridgerton bridal party ideas for whatever size occasion you’re thinking of. You may even want to start a Bridgerton wedding inspo board of your own on Pinterest, or check out Pinterest’s “Talk of the Ton” board. If that’s the case, check out these 10 Bridgerton-inspired bridal party ideas to start pinning.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Bridgerton Tea Parties Vuk Saric/E+/Getty Images According to Pinterest, there has been a significant rise in interest in tea parties as a Bridgerton bridal shower idea. If the weather is nice, set up an Insta-worthy tea party in the backyard with floral teapots that have a variety of tea flavors to try. You could even use a Cricut Mug Press to make personalized mugs with tea bag favors ($23, Etsy) for your bridal crew to take home.

02 Pearl Wedding Decor Pearl decor is perfect for the Regencycore aesthetic. Some couples are even planning pearl-themed bridal parties. If you’re just looking for a few subtle touches, though, you can always just go with a pearl jacket, pearl jewelry and hair clips, or pearl garland decor.

03 Soft Royal Decor The soft royal aesthetic is the way to go when you’re thinking of Bridgerton bridal party decor. Think pastel candy colors and tons of floral accents, which would also go well with any tea party spread. Pinterest suggests giving a luxe makeover to every inch of your house or party space, but if it’s not in the budget to do a full makeover, curate a Bridgerton photo corner with a velvet chaise lounger and floral removable wallpaper.

04 Puff Sleeve Dresses Along with your puffy hair, you can embrace the Bridgerton style with some puff sleeves. Selkie dresses are the definition of adorable if you’re thinking of wearing one for your bridal shower. They also come in a variety of lengths, colors, and styles, but you can also go with a puff sleeve jumpsuit or puffy sleeve top with jeans for a more casual bridal shower lewk.

05 Bridgerton Hairstyles The bigger the better seems to be the case with some Bridgerton-inspired hairstyles. Pinterest has seen an increase in interest in puff and natural hairstyles for brides-to-be. Something like a high puff similar Queen Charlotte’s or an intricate updo like Daphne’s will look super cute with whatever bridal shower outfit you have picked out. Plus, let’s forget the ever popular space buns, which are cute and easy to pull together.

06 Lace Placemats A garden Bridgerton-inspired bridal party or fancy dinner with your besties needs a sophisticated tablescape, and lace placemats are an easy way to achieve that look. If you’ve got a Cricut cutting machine at home, you could even DIY some dollies for budget-friendly placemats.

07 Regency Bridal Gloves Etsy is seeing the Regency aesthetic as one of the top wedding trends of 2022. Along with puff sleeve dresses and pearl veils, bridal gloves are trending. For your Bridgerton-inspired bridal shower, wear some tulle bridal gloves ($41, Etsy) to complete your look.

08 Regency Era Bridal Favors If gift giving is your love language, putting together bridal favors for your guest is one of the most exciting things about planning a bridal shower. For your Bridgerton party, you’ll want some Regency era favors. Some great ideas include coffeegrams ($8, Bean Box), mini Eau de Parfum ($75, By / Rosie Jane), and embroidered napkins with teaspoons ($7, Etsy).

09 Go Bold With Florals When it comes to Regency era decor, vintage florals are key. The Style Director at Overstock.com, Amber Dunford, even suggests you “bring in florals in different scales” while also pairing “them with something more grounding, like solids or stripes” to not overdo it. For a sustainable look, try dried bouquets ($104, The Bouqs Co.) that you can reuse for the actual wedding reception as well. It’s on-theme and budget-friendly.