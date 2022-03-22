Like Lady Whistledown’s papers, Bridgerton has had a major impact on our society. Aside from the Regencycore aesthetic taking over fashion and home decor trends, Bridgerton bridal shower ideas have unsurprisingly been trending as well. Pinterest has even seen a spike in Bridgerton-inspired bridal searches for everything from hairstyles to puff sleeve dresses.
If you’ve recently found the Simon to your Daphne, you may be looking to plan a bridal shower soon. With Season 2 of Bridgerton coming to Netflix on March 25, there’s sure to be a lot of inspiration you can pick up through your marathon watch. However, if you’re eager to start your party planning now, here are some Bridgerton bridal party ideas you can take inspiration from for your dream event.
According to experts at Pinterest, Etsy, Overstock.com, and Disney, there are so many ways to incorporate the Bridgerton aesthetic into your wedding celebration. Whether you’d like to plan an intimate garden party with just your family or an elaborate ball like something Queen Charlotte would throw together for everyone in the Ton, you’ll be able to find some Bridgerton bridal party ideas for whatever size occasion you’re thinking of. You may even want to start a Bridgerton wedding inspo board of your own on Pinterest, or check out Pinterest’s “Talk of the Ton” board. If that’s the case, check out these 10 Bridgerton-inspired bridal party ideas to start pinning.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.