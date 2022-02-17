Wedding season is fast approaching, and 2022 is set to be a big year for saying “I do.” Considering all the weddings that were pushed back from 2020 and 2021, you know this year is going to be jam-packed with celebrations. If you want your wedding day to stand out among the crowd, you can make sure your celebration is picture-perfect by staying on top of the biggest wedding trends for 2022.

While you might already have plans for your wedding dress, rings, and gorgeous flower bouquets, each year, experts see an increase in new and unique wedding trends that people are adopting for their big day. Taking a cue from the wedding experts at Etsy, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, The Knot, WeddingWire, and more, we’ve assembled the top 2022 wedding trends that are a must-see for any couples planning for their celebration this year.

From sustainable flowers and invites to Bridgerton-inspired wedding decor and wedding dresses, you might find something from this list of wedding trends that you’ll want to incorporate into your wedding. There’s even fun wedding food trends for 2022 that foodies will adore as well as wedding setting inspiration if you haven’t picked out your venue yet. Even if you’re not the one walking down the aisle just yet, you’ll be able to find something you love for the future from this list of 2022 wedding trends that will make your celebration a dream come true.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Experiential Wedding Registries Kiyoshi Hijiki/Moment/Getty Images Millennials and Gen-Z are all about wanting more experiences over material things, which is why a lot of your friends may prefer to plan a big vacation instead of getting lots of gifts on their birthday. That trend is happening with wedding gifts as well. The Knot is seeing a big switch to more experience-based wedding registries. While getting your bestie a brand new slow cooker is always great, the memories they make from their honeymoon that you fund will last a lifetime. If you’re planning a wedding, you may prefer to start your own honeymoon fund, a house fund if you’re looking to buy your forever home, or even a puppy fund to grow your family.

02 Bridgerton-Inspired Weddings Bridgerton is back for Season 2 in March, but the impact of Season 1 is still being seen in 2022 wedding trends. Along with cottagecore being the 2022 aesthetic, The Knot is seeing a lot of countryside weddings happening this year with gold embellishments and velvet seating. Even Etsy lists the Regency aesthetic — aka regencycore — as one of the biggest trends for 2022. That includes bridal gloves ($42), puff sleeve dresses, pearl veils ($35), and even tea-inspired wedding gifts ($29).

03 Unconventional Wedding Entertainment The Marketing Director for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, Korri McFann, says, “Now, more than ever, couples are eager to celebrate their unique love story with friends and family.” One way to make your celebration as one-of-a-kind as possible is with unconventional wedding entertainment. Instead of just a band or foodie station, couples are having fun in 2022 with wedding entertainment like magicians, caricature artists, or Disney entertainers if they book through Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings. When planning your ceremony, think outside the box for entertainment that fits with what you love.

04 Destination-Inspired Weddings A destination wedding may still be tough to plan with current international travel regulations, which is why The Knot is seeing an increase in “otherworldly” domestic destinations. These are venues and locations that feel like epic destinations, but don’t require a passport to get to them. Etsy is also seeing destination-inspired decor as a big trend for 2022. That includes passport-inspired invitations ($1), beachy wedding favors ($21), and other items that give you that taste of wanderlust without having to go anywhere.

05 Sustainable Wedding Decor Something Borrowed Blooms Weddings can get expensive, and if you’re an environmentally conscious couple, you may be looking for something with zero waste as well as something that’s budget-friendly. That’s where sustainability comes in as a big 2022 wedding trend. Both The Knot and WeddingWire are seeing an increase in sustainable invitations, like creative video save-the-dates, post-consumer recycled paper invites, and digital RSVPs. Sustainability can also be a theme with your flowers. WeddingWire is seeing an increase in dried flowers as wedding decor for 2022. You could even get some Forever Roses from Roseshire that will last one to two years, or rent silk blooms from Something Borrowed Blooms. The best part? You can put the money you save towards your honeymoon fund.

06 Switching Up The Wedding Timeline Since health and travel guidelines were constantly changing over the last few years, weddings in 2022 are switching up the traditional ceremony timeline. Instead of a grand ceremony on a Saturday, The Knot is seeing a lot more weekday weddings. Couples are also more conscious of their family and friends than ever before, which is why WeddingWire and Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons are seeing more multi-generational and multi-day experiences for various wedding guests. For instance, couples may have a more intimate brunch celebration with family that includes grandparents, nieces, and nephews, while having a more traditional party for close friends. This only makes your wedding week feel more special.

07 1960s-Style Wedding Dresses For 2022 wedding dress trends, Etsy is seeing an increase in searches for the 1960s-style of shorter hemlines and A-line dresses. This retro style can also save you tons of money if you’re not into the whole wedding gown and long veil vibe. You could even go with a pillbox hat ($38) instead of a traditional veil. In addition, Etsy is also seeing an increase in bows for brides if that’s more your style. An oversized bow accessory ($136) in your hair has a real 1960s feel to it, but you can also add bows ($190) to your dress or wedding decor ($70) to make your day more bow-tiful.

08 Heirloom-Worthy Wedding Gifts When it comes to purchasing wedding gifts, Etsy suggests going for more heirloom-worthy presents. Etsy is known for customizable and handmade gifts that feel more thoughtful than just something you grabbed from the store. While a set of plates is great for a new couple, they may prefer a personalized cutting board ($49) with their name on it or an illustration ($130) they can hang on the wall of their new home together. A gift they’ll want to keep forever and even pass down through generations will make you feel like you’re a part of their happily ever after.

09 Having Fun With Wedding Food martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images If you’re someone who looks forward to the cake part of a wedding, you’ll be happy to know that WeddingWire is seeing a trend of couples having more fun with food in 2022. That could mean adding more of the couple’s culture into the dishes they serve, or having some sentimental food on the menu like favorite childhood dishes or the dish they ate on their first date. Along with a signature cocktail themed after the couple, some people are also choosing to have a mocktail for guests who don’t drink. If you really want to make your ceremony unique, WeddingWire is also seeing more food trucks being incorporated into wedding receptions.