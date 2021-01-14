There's no question that 2020 was a rough year, but as it turned out, it saved its best (and most romantic) thing for last. That, of course, was the sweeping and highly addictive regency romance series Bridgerton. If you haven't marathoned this delicious, soapy treat, what are you waiting for? Not only was it a sweet way to bid the year adieu, it also gave us so many captions for our socials. For instance, if you're ready to post a ton of pics with your sweetie this year, you're gonna need these Bridgerton quotes for couples pictures on Instagram.

Bridgerton really had it all in terms of caption-worthy dialog. The series wasn't just swoon-worthy — although it totally was; Simon's eyebrow game alone is basically a new erogenous zone — but it was also cheeky, sexy, and a ton of fun. It kind of sounds like the ideal way to describe your relationship, right? So, next time you're getting ready to post a photo with your love, add a little class (and sass) with one of these Bridgerton quotes.

1. “Why settle for a Duke when you can have a Prince?” — Queen Charlotte

2. “He loved me. All the time he loved me.” — Marina Thompson

3. "I burn for you." — Daphne Bridgerton

4. "It is you I cannot sacrifice." — Daphne Bridgerton

5. "You deserve nothing less. You deserve everything your heart desires." — Simon Basset

"Bridgerton"/Netflix

6. "Her laughter brings me joy." — Simon Basset

7. "To meet a beautiful woman is one thing, but to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is something entirely apart." — Simon Basset

8. “The lady is quite the treasure. Do try not to bungle it up.” — Lady Danbury

9. "I am yours, Daphne, I have always been yours." — Simon Basset

"Bridgerton"/Netflix

11. "You can choose to love me as much as I love you. That should not be up to anyone else. That cannot be up to anyone else. It can only be up to you." — Daphne Bridgerton

12. "I am your family now. We shall make our own family, you and me." — Colin Bridgerton

13. "Romance was entirely out of the question for both of us. But in so removing it we found something far greater: We found friendship." — Simon Basset

15. “Flawless my dear.” — Queen Charlotte

While the hit series hasn't officially been renewed, chances seem pretty good we'll have another regency romp — with a whole new round of caption-worthy quotes, no doubt. Until then, I guess we’ll just have to burn for that renewal news.