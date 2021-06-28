Um, WandaVision Has A New Finale Scene That May Include Dr. Strange

WandaVision still isn’t done messing with our heads. The reality-bending Marvel series came to an end nearly four months ago at the beginning of March, but fans just picked up on a subtle change recently made to the finale episode. A ComicBook.com reporter pointed out that Disney+ had re-uploaded the last WandaVision episode some time on or shortly before Sunday, June 27, and the new version features a slightly different ending. If you’re wondering why WandaVision’s finale post-credits scene changed, join the club, because there are a couple convincing theories about the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it update.

There aren’t any huge changes in the new version of the post-credits scene — the quick moment still centers on Wanda absorbing the magic within the Darkhold in a cabin the the woods — but a slight change was made to the appearance of the trees outside that cabin. The new version includes notably darker pine trees, but the most surprising new addition is what appears to be a transparent humanoid figure descending the mountain towards Wanda’s cabin.

There are two prominent theories about who this newly added glitchy figure may be. What feels most likely is that this could be Doctor Strange, since the superhero sorcerer was originally meant to appear in WandaVision and Wanda’s next Marvel outing will be alongside Doctor Strange in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel may have slyly added this new version of the scene as a wink to fans, showing Doctor Strange on his way to meet up with Wanda.

The other possibility is that this figure could be someone from the currently airing Loki series, whether it be Loki himself, the antagonistic Sylvie, or a member of the Time Variance Authority. The justification for this theory is that Sylvie caused massive damage to Marvel’s timeline in an episode immediately prior to fans discovering the WandaVision re-upload, so Marvel could have added the new little moment as a fun, real-life indication of the timeline being recently messed up.

The new version of the scene could also be a hint that the mountainous setting will figure into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, suggesting Wanda’s cabin likely resides on Wundagore Mountain, an area closely associated with the Scarlet Witch and several other magical elements in the comics.

Fans will have to wait to see if this tweaked WandaVision ending will be addressed when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.