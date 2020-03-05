The best partners are the ones who will show up for when you need them. For some people, that means someone who can be your shoulder to cry on when you're going through it. For others, a partner who shows up is one who finds concrete solutions to problems you experience and helps you see them through. If you want a partner you can depend on, consider dating one of the zodiac signs who can be your rock through thick and thin, in both good times and bad.

While all signs are capable of being strong and steady partners, start swiping right on earth signs in particular. In case you missed it, all 12 zodiac signs are split into four elements: water, fire, air, and earth. Each zodiac sign has its own specific traits and quirks, but the signs that fall under the same elements have several qualities in common, too. One of the most standout earth sign qualities is that they tend to be extremely grounded. They've got a good head on their shoulders and they use it to get sh*t done.

When it comes to being that "rock" of a partner, each sign has a different approach. Here why earth signs should be your go-to for a steady partner who will come correct with both support and solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo is a super devoted sign. In The Astrology of Love & Sex: A Modern Compatibility Guide, astrologer Annabel Gat wrote, "Virgos take love seriously: They approach romance like they do their work, which is to say, with total focus and responsibility. They throw themself fully into it."

Date a Virgo if you're looking for a partner who'll exhaust every option when solving problems, and who keeps track of all the little details. Your Virgo partner will craft a spreadsheet of all the grad schools you're interested in, including their clubs, programs, and fees. They'll also remember your favorite bops to make an epic road trip playlist and your comfort foods for when you're on your period. They truly could not be more thoughtful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn is also a really dependable sign. But instead of offering you support when you need it, Caps tend to show up as go-getters who'll take care of things for you. "Proactive" is putting it lightly.

"Capricorn is wise and experienced, understands the importance of responsibility, and empathizes with people who have seen great hardship," Gat writes. "Ambitious and self-motivated, Capricorn is tenacious and achieves any goal they set their sights on."

Count on Caps to kill it at grocery shopping, filing taxes, and writing you the perfect resume while you're busy with work and school. They get the job done and pride themselves on doing so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"Slow and steady wins the race" is basically the Taurus motto. So if you're looking for a partner who can be your rock, you'll find a solid foundation in Taurus. "Before committing, Taurus truly takes the time to get to know their partner, because once they enter a relationship, they can become stuck in it," Gat writes, adding that change doesn't come easy to them.

Because Taurus has a hard time letting things go, they'll give their all to improving your relationship before thinking about parting ways. That includes everything from developing healthy attachment styles, to figuring out how to honor your love languages.

If you're looking for a partner who wants the best for you and is willing to work to make that happen, get yourself an earth sign, stat.