Road tripping is always fun, especially if you have your favorite crew with you. They're there to keep you entertained, help curate the perfect road trip playlist, and organize the best snacks ever. But driving alone can actually be just as fun. You won't have your besties there to talk to, but you'll be ready to hit the road with the best songs for driving alone. With these hits, you'll feel like your car is full.

A playlist can totally make or break your car ride, and it can completely set the mood. Your songs can pump you up, make you sing along, and make you smile. A great playlist is the perfect companion for a road trip on your own, and the right songs can make you feel like all of your besties are right there in the car with you.

From Bruno Mars, to Hall and Oates, to John Mayer, to Rascal Flatts, there are quite a few artists that you should definitely bring on the road with you. Here are my top songs picks for embarking on a solo road trip. You're sure to have the time of your life — and your playlist will definitely be one of the best parts of the whole trip.

"Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen

In my opinion, few songs scream "road trip anthem" as much as this classic by Springsteen does. Even if you don't know many of his songs by heart, this is probably one that you can always sing along to.

"Waiting On the World to Change" by John Mayer

When you're road tripping, you want your playlist to be full of songs that you can easily remember and belt out. This modern classic by John Mayer is one of those songs that you'll likely never forget the lyrics to, no matter how long it's been since you heard it last.

"The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Let's be real: Few people in the world can sing this one as well as Maren Morris does. But, it doesn't mean that you're not going to try. Everyone needs a good song to belt out in the car, and this one is always a ton of fun to sing.

"Sugar, We're Goin Down" by Fall Out Boy

Who didn't love singing along to this Fall Out Boy hit all throughout high school? "Sugar, We're Goin Down" will give you flashbacks of jumping around your room and singing into a hairbrush with your friends, so it's definitely one worth pulling out on a solo road trip.

"Eastside" by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid

This song by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid is a great one to turn up the volume to and roll the windows all the way down. It's easy to sing along to if you want, but it's also a good one to just listen to. Put those sunnies on, and just cruise.

"That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" is sure to have you jamming in the car. Of course, you won't be able to pull off Bruno's moves while you're driving and keeping your eyes on the road, but you can bop your head and sing your heart out.

"Rich Girl" by Hall & Oates

This song is one of those classics that you may only know a few of its lyrics, but it's still fun to listen to. Hall & Oates always know how to write fun songs that you want to listen to over and over again, and this one is no exception.

"That's What You Get" by Paramore

This was one of those songs that everyone knew the words to when you were in middle school, and definitely gives you some throwback nostalgia. If you're blasting "That's What You Get" during a road trip, you better be prepared to turn your speakers all the way up.

"Wannabe" by Spice Girls

I mean, it's "Wannabe." Need I say more?

"How Will I Know" by Whitney Houston

Whitney never failed to deliver a boppy song that you can belt at the top of your lungs, and this one is certainly no exception. Your solo adventure wouldn't be complete without it.

"High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco

Panic! At The Disco blessed us with this fun pop song that's the perfect addition to your road trip playlist. You've probably been singing along to it on the radio for the past few months, because it's that catchy.

"Life is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts

"Life Is A Highway" is the top song you need to play on a road trip. It's the ultimate hit that makes you want to roll your windows down and let the wind blow through your hair. You'll feel like a movie star.