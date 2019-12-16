In addition to being friends you can always rely on or siblings who make the best listeners, the zodiac signs who love the hardest also make the most devoted partners. These signs put maximum effort into making date nights fun, and are great at supporting their partners through anything. They want to be with their SOs through the good, the bad, and the ugly, and they won't shy away from having the hard conversations needed to make sure their relationships thrive.

Beyond being the most amazing partners in relationships, these zodiac signs are so loving, they'll probably have their partner's back even if they break up. Although their romantic feelings may have subsided, these signs will always have love for their ex and the role they played in their life. Basically, these are the zodiac signs you should be keeping an eye out for if you want to be loved beyond measure. Take notes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

While Capricorn's hard-headedness may make them seem cold and unfriendly, they're actually big softies on the inside. Symbolized by the goat, Caps use their "horns" to defend their lovers until the end, whether they're standing up for them in an awkward social situation, or simply protecting them from the rain by reminding them to pack an umbrella.

A relationship with a Cap will make you feel like it's the two of you against the world, and you'll never want for anything. If you have a good relationship post-breakup and need a last-minute place to crash for the weekend or a second pair of eyes on a cover letter, a Capricorn will still have your back. These guys are true ride-or-dies.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Shutterstock

"Love hard or go home" should be the Pisces motto. This sign is passionate about everything they hold near and dear to their heart, but especially their partner. They use their soft hearts to hold space for all their lover's emotions, and will always make them feel validated.

Even if you broke up with your Pisces lover, they'll still wish you a happy birthday and be genuinely interested in what you're up to when you run into each other and get talking. By loving a Pisces, you've found someone who will forever listen to your rants, show you unconditional love, and help you be the best version of yourself.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Shutterstock

Ahh, Geminis. While they have a reputation for being flirty and flighty, Geminis will go all in for the person they see a future with. They'll take their time to listen to what their partner wants and do their best to indulge the whims that are attainable. (Hello, bae-cation to Hawaii! Hello, The Weeknd floor seats!)

As lovers of art and learning, they'll accompany their partner to any and all exhibits, movies, shows, and events they're interested in. If you're dating a Gemini, you'll have a partner in crime by your side. A Gemini ex you're on good terms with will always pick up the phone if you want to talk about Stranger Things conspiracy theories or argue over the best song of the decade. They're a true friend.

For those in relationships with Capricorns, Pisceans, and Geminis, know that you've got a partner who will make you feel loved and cherished for as long as you're together — and probably even afterwards, too.