Every zodiac sign has its own set of strengths and weaknesses when it comes to relationships. Even if you don't know much about astrology, you're probably aware that dating a Pisces is like living in a re-enactment of The Notebook and pursuing a Scorpio means you better be ready for mindblowing sexxx. These are the rules, I didn't make them up. But which zodiac signs make the best partners? The answer isn't so straightforward.

Compatibility between the signs is important, so there isn't exactly a one-size-fits-all solution. Certain signs are better partners for you, but that doesn't mean that one sign is the ultimate champion of relationships, you know? (Although, let's be real, a super-confident Leo would think she's the best partner of all time.)

That said, some signs are more suited to the stability that relationships require — Earth signs! The three signs that fall under this element are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, and they're known for being ultra-grounded, solid, loyal, stable, and practical. These traits make Earth sign babes incredible partners.

On the flip side, Earth signs can be a little, well... boring? And superficial? (It's fine, I'm a Taurus, I can say it.) If you crave adventure and spontaneity or could care less about material things, these people probably aren't your soulmates.

But if you're looking for a healthy, long-lasting relationship that makes you feel secure and deeply loved, Earth signs are the way to go. Here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn make the best partners overall.

Taurus (April 19 To May 20)

Tauruses love love. But they aren't hopeless romantics who throw themselves at the first single person they see. Instead, they feel out the vibes before they commit... and once they do, it's game on. Tauruses are determined, stubborn creatures, and when they get exactly what they want (i.e. you), they don't take that for granted. They'll spoil you rotten, treat you to good brunch and great sex, and never stray from your side. And just so you know, they've already raved about how special and perfect you are to their mom.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22)

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is a Virgo. Beyoncé, the goddess who sings "Drunk in Love," "Crazy in Love," "Love on Top," "Halo," "XO," and more. Queen Bey, the woman who has been with JAY-Z for more than 15 years, through the highest highs (fame, fortune, three children) and the lowest lows (a miscarriage, infidelity). Do I need to keep going? She's a true Virgo in everry sense: committed, never willing to settle for less than perfection, wise beyond her years, and loyal as all hell. Virgos fall in love cautiously, but once they've fallen for someone who meets their meticulous standards, they're in it for life.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19)

Capricorns have ultra-high standards for whom they allow into their lives — and hearts — so if you're hanging around a Cap, you should be confident that they see you as a real catch. They prefer to have their sh*t together with their career and their bank account before they look for love, so a relationship with a Capricorn is often pretty luxurious. They're mature, experienced, and probably flush with cash — not a bad foundation for any relationship. And thanks to their practical side, they know that nobody is perfect, so they're willing to accept you for who you are, instead of molding you into someone else.

Earth signs are especially suited to being long-term partners because of their natural tendencies toward stability, loyalty, and commitment. But that doesn't mean that your perfect match is necessarily an Earth sign. To quote Selena Gomez, a water sign, the heart wants what it wants. And if you want an intellectual air sign or a larger-than-life fire sign, go do you, boo.

