12 Romantic Things To Do For Your Partner, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

There are dozens and dozens of romantic things to do for your partner, but how well your romantic gesture will be received depends on whether they are a fire, earth, air, or water sign. Looking for a general rule of thumb? Fire signs love anything over the top or celebratory. Get their passionate blood pumping and stimulate their bodies and imagination by engaging in physical activities. Earth signs have a big appetite, physically and materially. Anything connected to the hearth or home will go a long way with Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. As for air signs, they crave intellectual and social stimulation. If in doubt, do something weird with them. Air signs adore communication and are always looking for a bizarre story to tell.

Finally, water signs have a lot of depth and seek out partnerships that are willing to plunge into their emotions. Any form of tender care will go a long way with Cancers and Pisces. Scorpio is a bit of an enigmatic sign, and can be tough to woo. But if you let them read between the lines you'll activate their obsessive attraction. Once a Scorpio is fixated on their love interest, they'll never let go.

Here's what to do to romance each astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 10): Learn How To Skateboard

Aries is the daredevil of the zodiac. They love anything physical and, honestly, love to show off. Chances are, you've already seen this side of your partner on an early date. They probably took you hiking or raced you up and down the street. If you pick up a risky habit for your Aries, they'll think you're the hottest thing ever. Doing an ollie in front of an Aries is basically the equivalent of sweeping them off their feet.

Taurus (April 21 To May 21): Cook Them Dinner

Taurus' hearts actually live in their stomach. They adore being nurtured and fed. A romantic, homemade meal in the comfort of your home is just the ticket for getting them to fall further in love with you. If you're not much of a chef, either spring for the fancy restaurant or ask them to help you out in the kitchen. Most Tauruses are really good cooks themselves and love collaborating.

Gemini (May 21 To June 21): Call Them Just To Say Hi

Gemini is the chattiest sign of the zodiac. They're always down to talk and will be touched when you call them up. Just don't expect that you'll actually get a word in edgewise with them. Geminis are much better talkers than they are listeners and will probably trample over you with their own subject of conversation, rather than giving you space to talk.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Tea And Sympathy

For all of their emotions, Cancers are simple creatures at heart. They just like to feel cared for and tended to while they process their feelings. These true mommy figures of the zodiac will love cuddling up with you under a warm blanket with a mug of their favorite tea. They are especially prone to sensitive stomachs, so something herbal that aids in digestion will really make your Cancer lover feel loved.

Leo (July 23 To August 22): Get Them A Stripper Pole

If there's one thing a Leo likes, it's showing off. That's why this fixed fire sign is also the zodiac personality that's most likely to have mirrors hanging on the ceiling over their bed. Placing a stripper pole right in the middle of their bedroom might be crossing a boundary with any other sign, but Leo will see it as a fun, sexy opportunity to get more of the spotlight, while also trying out a new skill. Who knows? You might even get them into a new career path.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22): Help Them Hang A Shelf

Virgo adores cleanliness and organization. This is the only sign in the zodiac who actually dusts the blades of their ceiling fan. If you can help a Virgo get their home in order, you'll basically be their knight in shining armor. Offer to drive them to the Container Store, or organize their entire bookshelf alphabetically. Your Virgo will swoon.

Libra (September 23 To October 22): Write Them A Poem

As an air sign that is also super relationship-oriented, Libra loves when you tell them how you truly feel. They're also a sign that's all about balance, which means they won't judge you for writing even the corniest love poem. Libra loves making grand romantic overtures and sees the charm in even the most common expressions of tenderness. So if you've got a case of writer's block, you can always buy a Libra roses instead.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 22): Send A Love Letter They Have To Decode

Scorpio needs to have some things left to the imagination. Contrary to Libra, they get turned off by grand romantic overtures and may skitter away from affectionate declarations. Scorpios need to come to you, but you can still tell them how you feel. Just give them plenty of space and an opportunity to do some deciphering. This elusive water sign loves a good mystery.

Sagittarius (November 23 To December 21): Plan A Romantic Getaway

Sagittarius needs to feel free, and getting them outside of their routine is an absolutely essential part of their relationship. If a Sagittarius gets too settled, they'll stagnate. Plan an impromptu weekend trip for no reason at all. Start researching getaways you can take during your next vacation. Sagittarius not only loves traveling, but adores having something to look forward to. Go ahead and give them a sneak peek.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19): Do Their Taxes For Them

My Venus, the planet of love and relationships, is in Capricorn, so I can definitively say that this romantic gesture is not a roast on Capricorns by any means. We get easily stressed out about money, finances, and anything pertaining to scarcity and debt. Freeing us from having to think about our taxes for a whole year is a romantic gesture on par with Jack saving Rose's life at the end of the Titanic.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18): Don't Talk To Them For Four Days

Aquarius loves when someone is as aloof to them as they are to others. If you go four days without talking to your Aquarius, they will probably entertain the thought of breaking up with you at least once. But they won't. This thought process is merely how an Aquarius manages to be in a relationship, while also staying true to their oh-so-eccentric selves. When you do get back in touch with Aquarius after four days of silence, just tell them that you went camping or something. They'll completely fall in love with you but will never let you know.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20): Give Them A Foot Rub

Watery Pisces has to navigate some turbulent seas, and they feel it all in their feet. The feet are actually the number one erogenous zone for Pisces, and a foot rub will basically make them so relaxed, they'll drool. Put on some ambient tunes and light some candles if you really want your Pisces to feel totally loved and seduced. And here's a pro-tip: This wateriest of water signs feels most at home in the bathtub.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!