Dating an earth sign (aka, a Taurus, a Virgo, or a Capricorn) can be challenging, to put it gently. The good news is, you're not alone. There are so many tweets about dating earth signs, that it's clear a ton of people feel the same way. Said tweets are a lot like the zodiac signs in question: Blunt as hell. But apart from their own special brand of upfront honesty, Tauruses, Virgos, and Caps are grounded and practical. Add the fact that they're focused like no other, and it's no surprise they're such hard workers. And because they give 110% of themselves and achieve most of the things they put their minds to, it's no surprise they can also be a little cocky, too.

When it comes to dating them? Oh, man. As is the case with each zodiac sign's quirks, you'll want to fight them for the very same reasons you adore them. On a good day, you'll admire your Virgo for being straightforward about their romantic intentions. On a bad day, you'll wish they weren't so candid when your sister asked for opinions on her new haircut. A Capricorn working hard to please you in bed? Lit. A Capricorn putting in overtime and neglecting work-life balance? Not so much. And a Taurus' stubbornness is admirable when they're fighting for you, but frustrating when they're fighting with you.

Trust Twitter, in all its playfully shady glory, to leave no quintessential earth sign trait undiscussed. Here are 33 tweets about what it's like to date an earth sign.

Dating A Taurus (April 20 — May 20 ) Santi Nunez / Stocksy When it comes to dating a Taurus, remember this sign is represented by a bull. And you know what they say: "You mess with the bull, you'll get the horns." Don't believe me? Take it from those who've been through it. But what is it about dating a Taurus that has folks so on edge? First of all, they can be irritating at times. And sometimes a little passive-aggressive. You honestly might be bewildered that you're really putting up with their Taurean antics. And yet, if you do break up, you might realize that they're the one who got away, even if them sticking to their guns (in typical Taurus form) was the reason you two parted ways. If it does work out, dating a Taurus can be a god-tier relationship. Take it from someone who's dating one. Ruled by Venus, Taureans can be extra indulgent and sweet. (Some say their brand of romance is better than Libra's.) In fact, if you find a Taurus who's willing to be a little less stubborn for the sake of romance, don't let them go! You've found yourself a good one. Who wouldn't want to be romanced with @cheapooldhouses posts and plans to move into a fairytale home together? Even though their hard-headedness might irk you, it's Taurus' sweetness that will make you stay.

Dating A Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Guille Faingold / Stocksy Dating a Virgo can be a mixed bag because they can be tight-lipped about their emotions, nitpicky, and as critical of themselves as they are of everyone else. For that, you might find you're better off keeping your Virgo relationships platonic. Or exclusively enjoying the fruits of a Virgo's work ethic in the bedroom, and nothing more. As smart and sexy as they are, Virgo's reputation for being emotionally closed-off precedes them. And the even more aggravating part is that even when your relationship with a Virgo is going well, you still may not know where you stand. Again, Virgos are hella critical. And if you cross them, expect them to put that quick wit to good use. Those who get on well with Virgos realize that their being closed-off isn't necessarily a bad thing. It simply is what it is. And in fact, Virgo's industriousness doesn't always make them uptight. They can put that work ethic to good use by using it to make your relationship the best that it can be. If you have a Virgo partner, you've got someone who's undeniably reliable in your corner, and that's something to celebrate.