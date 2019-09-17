Astrologically speaking, some zodiac signs are much better at observing conversations than they are at actually having them. Aquarians and Scorpios, for example, would often much rather watch and understand before contributing their two cents. For others, like Aries and Capricorn, diving into dialogue head-first (or, in this case, horns-first) is second-nature. They’re ready to hit their partners with snarky quips or jump straight into an argument. And some signs thrive in the ability to strike that balance between directness and reflection. You can often figure out the zodiac signs who are great at communicating with their partners based on whether they’re a “cardinal sign,” “fixed sign,” or a “mutable sign.”

The four cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. They’re “cardinal” because they tend to take charge of any situation — a trait that doesn't always work to their advantage. The four fixed signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. For better or worse, they're “fixed” because they're stubborn on a bad day, and focused on a good one. And lastly, there are the four mutable signs: Geminis, Virgos, Sagittarius, and Pisces. They tend to be the ones keeping the peace between cardinal signs and fixed signs by being excellent, adaptable communicators — a great quality to have in a romantic partner. Here’s a look at how and why each of the mutable signs are top-tier when it comes to communicating with their partners.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Studio Firma / Stocksy Virgos are known for being straight-laced and analytical. They also have a reputation for being perfectionists. When it comes to their romantic relationships, astrologer Elaine Dawn writes in her book, Love Signs: Your Perfect Match is In the Stars, that Virgos seek to improve themselves "through diligent and consistent practice, a trait that makes [them] one of the best partners of the zodiac." They also have a knack for detail. A Virgo partner will clue you in on everything from their five-year-plan to their day-to-day schedule. When it comes to communicating about your relationship, this detail-oriented sign loves conversations about exactly what it is you want and need in your relationship, and how they, as a perfectionist, can help meet your romantic needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) As Dawn puts it, this mutable sign is "on the eternal quest for knowledge." Dawn continues, writing, "As an astrological archer, Sagittarius desires mental, philosophical, and spiritual expansion — and a lot of fun along the way." The partner of a Sagittarius will definitely know all the ins and outs of their partner's chaotic, fire-sign personality. Apart from being motor-mouths who love to stir things up with their opinions, Sags put their mutability to good use by being flexible partners. "As a mutable sign, Sagittarius is also extremely adaptable. Mutable signs occur at the transition of the seasons, and likewise, are associated with change," Dawn writes. "Sagittarius loves to adopt new philosophies, switch perspectives, and perhaps most importantly, travel to unchartered places."

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Mauro Grigollo / Stocksy This mutable sign is a champ at communicating emotions. More than simply being intuitive, Pisceans are said to be the most in touch with their emotions because they're technically the last sign of the zodiac. As Dawn writes, "Pisces has absorbed every lesson learned by the preceding eleven signs." That is to say, they have an innate overview of the good, the bad, and the ugly of human nature, and can therefore be the most empathetic. So of course, the partner of a Pisces will always feel safe communicating how they're feeling. Your emotions will be received with grace and warmth. In turn, if a Pisces feels comfortable dating you, they'll know they can expect the same. Pisceans are never shy about wearing their heart on their sleeve.