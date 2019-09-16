Honestly, there are so many pros (and very few cons) when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. However, I admittedly start thinking about my costume in July, so I may be a bit biased. But seriously: You have an excuse to dress up in an outfit that makes you feel super sexy, with only a slight possibility that you might get cold. If you're starting to brainstorm the best costume for you and bae, you should consider the following sexy couples costumes for Halloween 2019 that'll totally bring the heat. They might even be so steamy that you won't feel the chilly October air.

One of my favorite parts of this holiday is seeing couples show up to parties in costumes that are so unique and specific to them. The sexiest costumes are usually ones that are equal parts creative and confident, while also showing off the pair's chemistry. You can also have a little bit of fun with it! For example, last year, my two friends were the peach emoji and the eggplant emoji, respectively. The costume was both sexual and a giant hit!

Read on for 10 sexy couples costumes that will leave the entire Halloween party wanting more.

Camilla Cabello & Shawn Mendes At The VMAs Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This couple's chemistry is undeniably super hot, and Camilla Cabello's long flow-y hair and dresses are relatively simple to recreate. Additionally, a Shawn Mendes costume only requires a white tank, suspenders, and some slacks.

Popeye & Olive Party City/ Popeye If your only goal is to be super sexy this Halloween, it can serve you well to recreate the classics. For instance, Popeye and Olive are a great duo because their existing costumes are fairly exaggerated. Additionally, feel free to play around with the parameters Olive's, perhaps opting for a shorter skirt and a cropped top. For a solid Olive costume, you need a red long sleeve shirt, a short (preferably black or navy blue) skirt, and long black hair in a tight bun. For Popeye, he needs a bit of a nautical touch. You can do this will blue pants, boots, a sailor shirt, and a sailor's hat. Then you can top it off with exaggerated arm-muscle sleeves and a classic anchor tattoo.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honestly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have so many incredible looks it may be hard to choose just one. If you're feeling ambitious, I will encourage you both to invest in matching pastel suits, thereby recreating the iconic couple in the Apes**t music video. If that's the look you're interested in, you can find great pastel suits online or thrift them locally. To recreate a classic Jay-Z and Beyoncé look, the latter is certainly more of a challenge than the former. For Beyoncé, you could do her iconic formation look with a flat black-rimmed hat, a black dress, two braids, and some statement necklaces. A convincing Jay-Z could simply don a stellar suit.

Roger Rabbit & Jessica Rabbit Touchstone Pictures As far as cartoon characters go, Jessica Rabbit probably takes the cake for sex appeal. I remember watching this movie and being totally stunned by the way her dress glittered, and her hair was drawn to fall in her face. This look can be really fun for couples with one high femme partner. If you don't want to buy a whole costume, you could always pick up a red dress, purple gloves, and a sultry red wig. Roger Rabbit just needs a few grey staples, and then they're good to go!

Fred & Daphne From 'Scooby Doo' Warner Bros Another classic costume that can be really hot if done right is a classic Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo. Not only are these costumes pretty simple, but you can also always pair it with pieces that make you feel sexier. For a classic Daphne outfit, you mostly need her signature monochrome purple and a solid green headband. Pairing a purple shirt, jacket, and skirt can have you saying "jinkies!" before you know it. For Fred, you can break out a great red ascot, white shirt, blue jacket, and some jeans.

Princess Buttercup & Westley from The Princess Bride 20th Century Fox If you're a romantic at heart, you've probably seen the classic romance The Princess Bride. Why not bring it back this year for your friends' costume party? This costume can be really sexy in a classic way. To pull this pairing off, you need some loosely fitting, flowing pieces. For Princess Buttercup, a long red dress (or even white) works perfectly. Her flowing blonde hair is mostly left tousled in the film, so a quick brush or a wig could work well. For Westley, you will need black pants, black books, and a billowy black shirt (preferably with a V-neck situation). You could even up the ante with a black mask that just barely covers your eyes and nose.

Don & Betty Draper AMC When it comes to sex appeal, who does it better than Don Draper? This "Mad Men" couple is a great choice if you want to really dress to the nines. This costume is certainly a 2000s throwback, but perfect for those with a DIY mindset. For Don, one simply needs a black suit and white dress shirt. And for Betty, go for an A-Frame dress in a solid color, floral, or plaid.

Austin Powers & A Fembot New Line Cinema If you and your partner have a good sense of humor, consider being a Fembot and Austin Powers from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. This costume might take some more work than your simple witch or ghost, but the pictures will be super worth it. For Austin Powers, consider picking up a bold as heck blue, purple, or orange suit and add his signature lace dicky. When it comes to whipping up a Fembot outfit, one needs to channel a 70s style hyper-feminine get up (with a deadly twist). This robe edged with frills and puffs is honestly perfect for a Fembot costume. The Fembots also rock a signature half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Santana & Brittany from Glee Fox Broadcasting Company What is in the center of the Venn Diagram of "sexy cheerleader" and "couples costume"? Santana and Brittany from Glee, of course. This super cute 2010 pop culture reference can level up your typical sexy cheerleader costume with bae. To get the look, start by picking up two generic, red cheerleader costumes or piecing them together from thrifted items. Then, see if you can dig out your old letterman jackets (if you had them) or pick a couple up from Goodwill. Complete the outfits with high AF ponytails and white sneakers.