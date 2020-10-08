Halloween

You'll Rack Up All The Views On TikTok With These Egirl Halloween Costumes

Choose your fighter.

By Margaret Blatz
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As I have the front strands of my hair dyed a different color than the rest, fresh blush on my nose, and spend too much time on TikTok, I consider myself well-prepared to guide you toward the best egirl Halloween costumes. With summer swiftly ending and Halloween getting closer every day, it's time for some costume inspiration. And considering TikTok has only expanded exponentially, what's a more topical, easy-to-do look than an egirl Halloween costume? The internet subculture gets more and more popular every day, and honestly, once you put on this costume... you might decide to never take it off.

First, let's explore exactly what an egirl is. Essentially, an egirl, in the sense of TikTok, characterizes a subset of people, generally, Gen Zers, who are most recognizable by their unique, alternative look, which is aesthetically a mix of '90s rave, anime, scene (not in a bad way), skater, and goth. Put bluntly, there's a whole lot going on. But, that doesn't mean it's a hard look to pull off by any means. After all, you’re probably already obsessed with TikTok. Letting it fully consume you is simply the next step.

Even if you don't consider yourself stylistically aligned with any of the below aesthetics, you can definitely pull off an egirl look with items from your own closet. At most, you may have to buy some chains, makeup, and possibly a wig to get the full effect. But, if you're ready to begin your vibe-y makeover, find some egirl costumes perfect for Halloween — and getting TikTok famous — below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Egirl Halloween Costume: Doja Cat

Doja Cat is probably the most famous egirl out there, and you can follow her beauty routine above for a step-by-step guide to recreate her exact look. To really channel her mashup of sexy and egirl, you can style your costume with an eyecatching wig, like Hyde and Eek’s ($10, Target), and a sensual dress similar to ShinyGal’s Chainmail Dress ($90, ShinyGal). It’s a different take on egirl, but that’s what makes it so fun. Even if you choose not to go for a total Doja Cat costume, she has a lot of general advice on how to do egirl makeup.

Shop the Doja Cat Egirl Costume

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Adult Pink Sultry Siren Halloween Wig
Target
$10
Pink Backless Chainmail Dress
ShinyGal
$90

Egirl Halloween Costume: Eve

In the above video, Eve Frsr takes you through her hair and makeup routine, which is so quintessentially egirl. Her long-sleeve shirt under a short-sleeve, graphic T-shirt really takes me back to 2014 in the best way. She even finished off her look with eyeliner hearts dotted on her cheeks and a few colorful hair clips.

Shop The Eve Egirl Costume

Tattoo Stamp Heart
Milk
$12
Tissue Turtleneck T-shirt in Stripes
J.Crew
$43
$32
Reality Bites T-shirt
Crocodile Jackson
$27
20pcs Random Colorful Hair Clip
Romwe
$1

Egirl Halloween Costume: Peach

If you love chaotic energy, you’ve probably see Peach on your For You Page before. The pink-haired TikToker often veers really playful with her makeup, so it’s a great video to watch if only for inspiration. She’s also mastered the big-pants-little-shirt look egirls favor. You may just want to keep this costume at the front of your closet — you’ll probably want to wear it over and over again.

Shop The Peach Egirl Costume

KVD Vegan Beauty Super Pomade Vegan Eyeliner, Shadow & Brow Pigment
Sephora
$21
Strapped In Crop
Free People
$30
Plus Black Cut Out Halterneck Crop Top
PrettyLittleThing
$25
$15
Collusion x014 90s Baggy Extreme Dad Jeans in Vintage Blue Wash
ASOS
$40
Recycled Plus Size Ecru Ripped Knee Wide Leg Jeans
Missguided
$64
$32

Egirl Halloween Costume: Draco Girl

If you've been on DracoTok, you may want to celebrate everyone's favorite blonde bad boy by dressing up as one of the DracoTok egirls. The best part is that you can also style it without just getting a Hogwarts uniform. Most of the Draco Girls I’ve seen have forgone the traditional look and instead gone with a trendy tennis skirt, turtleneck, and a comfy crewneck. It’s what the modern Hogwarts student would want to wear.

Shop The Draco Girl Egirl Costume

Harry Potter Female Slytherin Robe School Uniform Halloween Cosplay Costume
Ezo Cosplay
$55
$20
Men's Harry Potter Vintage Logo Sweatshirt
Kohl's
$50
$32
Turtleneck Crop Top
Forever 21
$15
Plus Turtleneck Crop Top
Boohoo
$20
$8
Everyday 2-in-1 Tennis Skirt-Siren
Halara
$28
NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt (Plus Size)
Nike
$55

Egirl Halloween Costume: Wig Party

For those of you that don’t want to go all out but want to have a lowkey Halloween with a few friends, just have a wig part. It gets into the spirit of dressing up without requiring you to buy an entire costume. You can pair your wig with your regular clothes, pop on some extra blush, and boom! You’ve become the egirl version of yourself.

Shop the Wig Party Egirl Costume

Long Red Wig
iBeauty City
$38
$31
CHC Fairy 18 inch soft sister Light blue pink color gradient Cosplay wig Gals Japan Harajuku style+cap No headwear
Amazon
$20
Black Brown Split Wig
Syndrome Store
$24
Synthetic Wig Straight Deep Parting Wig Medium Length Blue Synthetic Hair 15 inch Women's Blue
LightintheBox
$37
$19

Egirl Halloween Costume: Alt Egirl

The spooky holiday deserves some goth vibes, and Strawberryelf is the be-all and end-all of alt egirl aesthetics. Her two-toned hair, penchant for plaid skirts, and collection of garter belts give her an almost goth look, but her makeup is firmly egirl. To recreate this look, you should grab a school-girl plaid skirt, a lacy top, and, just to top it all off, a leather corset. If you really want to lean into this, add a pair of chunky, platform boots.

Shop The Alt Egirl Costume

Full Tilt Pleat Plaid Skirt
Tillys
$25
O-Ring Chain Plaid Pleated Skirt Plus Size
Hot Topic
$35
$20
Slim Cami 3-Pack
Hollister
$45
Lace-trimmed Camisole Top
H&M
$25
Sohma Faux Leather Body Harness Belt
Yes Style
$19
Platform Elastic Sock Stretch High Women Ankle Brand Designed Short Boots Chunky Heel Shoes Party Booties C1212
DH Gate
$70

Egirl Halloween Costume: Maid Girl

Maid girl costumes are having a field day on TikTok right now, with over 32,000,000 views on the “#maidgirl” hashtag. What this all means, I can’t say, but breaking out your French maid costume this Halloween is a sure-fire way to get you some viral clout. You can take this look to the next level by adding garters and thigh highs or a split-dyed wig.

Shop The Maid Girl Egirl Costume

Cosplay Bow Tie Lolita Maid Ruffle Costume Dress
Modakawa
$60
$50
Rose Leg Garter
Dog Dog
$20
$13
Canis Lady Women Sheer Lace Garter Stay Up Thigh High Hold-ups Stockings Pantyhose
Walmart
$7
Black Brown Split Wig
Syndrome Store
$24

Egirl Halloween Costume: Velma

You and all your friends only need one costume: Velma. Little has made me laugh as hard as seeing a large group of Velmas rush into a bar together. Not to mention, her orange palette is ideal for the fall, and there are many little details — tights, shoes, cropped sweater (or not), and more — to make your Velma really shine. Just make sure you keep a firm grasp on your glasses.

Shop The Velma Egirl Look

Chasse Cropped Bodysuit
Omni Cheer
$14
Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt
Overstock
$16
Solid Black Retro Clear Glass Frames
Claire's
$10
$7

Egirl Halloween Costume: Gamer Girl

Let’s go, gamer girls! For all intents and purposes, real gamer girls wear whatever they want to game and fit into no true aesthetic category. However, for the purposes of a costume, you can really swing to the uwu fences. Unlike the other egirl styles, gamer girl fashion has a softer, more pastel-goth take to it. Tulle, bows, and soft colors are all main parts of this aesthetic. So, when crafting your costume, go with a Sailor Moon top; a lace-up skirt; long, pastel hair; and big headphones with cat ears. If you’re new to the gaming world, maybe memorize a few video game titles beyond Mario Kart before stepping out in this ‘fit.

Shop The Gamer Girl Egirl Costume

Sailor Moon Kitten Crop Tank Top
Andester
$20
$15
Sailor Moon School Uniform Girls Crop Top Plus Size
Hot Topic
$41
$27
Lace Up Plaid Flared Skirt
Romwe
$11
Plus Plaid Print Lace Up Front Zip Back Skirt
SHEIN
$13
Onikuma Wired Headphones Stereo Dynamic Drivers Noise Reduction Headset 3.5MM RGB Luminous Pink Cat Ear Adjustable Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic
Banggood
$38
CHC Fairy 18 inch soft sister Light blue pink color gradient Cosplay wig Gals Japan Harajuku style+cap No headwear
Amazon
$20

Egirl Halloween Costume: Fairy Grunge

Fairycore in and of itself requires a lot of work; however, TikTokers have already invented a version of it that veers more egirl. “Grunge fairy” is a more accessible, modern take on the romantic aesthetic. Essentially, just imagine what a tired, woodland fairy would want to wear, and you can’t go wrong. The best part of this look is that you can make it as cozy as you like.

Shop The Grunge Fairy Egirl Costume

Dream Angels Unlined Lace-up Bra Top
Victoria's Secret
$70
MadameLorrain Corset Underbust Lingerie Woman Renaissance Alt Aesthetic Victorian Plus Size Corset
Etsy
$48
$38
New Arrival Womens Vintage Brown Ruffle Hem Metal Embellished Chic Simple Loose Midi Skirt
Beautiful Halo
$23
Button Up Lantern Sleeve Chunky Plus Size Cardigan
Zalful
$28
Forest Fairy Wing Costume Accessory
Halloween Costume
$30

This article was originally published on