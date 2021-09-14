J.Lo & Ben Affleck Shut Down The Met Gala After Making Out — With Their Masks On

Was anyone else as confused as I was when Jennifer Lopez walked down the Met Gala red carpet by herself? Not that it isn’t a total boss move to show up alone. Have no fear, though, Ben Affleck was there for support. He may have stepped aside for his stunning ex-fiancé/new girlfriend to take the spotlight on the red carpet, but the pair definitely showed out together. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made out with masks on at the 2021 Met Gala, and it’s actually really cute.

At Affleck’s The Last Duel premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10, the couple made their first red carpet debut as a reunited couple, and kept the momentum going at the Met Gala just days later on Sept. 13. In case you’re wondering if Bennifer is really serious this time, a source told Entertainment Tonight in July this rekindled romance is the real thing.

“J.Lo and Ben's relationship is serious,” the source said. “They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were. This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it.”

The insider continued, “They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other. Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort... Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads,” the source said. “They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship.”

Well, they certainly showed that easy chemistry off on the Met Gala red carpet. So much so, they couldn’t keep their hands, or lips, off each other — even if it meant making out with their masks on.

Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know social media and glamorous events don’t always show the truth ofwhat’s going on behind the scenes, but based on these mask-on make-out pictures, it looks like Bennifer are truly, madly, deeply in love, and I’m allllll for it.