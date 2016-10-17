7 Lesbian Couples Halloween Costumes That *Aren't* BFFs Or Sisters
Get ready to live your best WLW lives this Halloween.
Confession: The thought of couples costumes for Halloween makes me vomit in my mouth a little bit. I think I was scarred once by seeing a straight couple dress up as peanut butter and jelly, and it haunted me for the rest of my life. But to be fair, not all couples costumes are bad or corny, and there are even Halloween costumes for lesbian couples that you might actually want to wear (without having to dress up as besties or sisters).
I'm a firm believer that a Halloween costume should be a bit chic, sexy, clever, and badass to be effective. I'm not into the whole "this is so corny and funny in an ironic way" thing, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve slowly but surely started warming up to the whole idea of couples costumes. Of course, it's bad enough people mistake us for sisters and roommates in our day-to-day life, let alone on our beloved holiday, which is why I tend to look to actual lesbian couples for Halloween costume inspiration. From The Wild’s Toni and Shelby to Riverdale’s Cheryl and Toni, here are some pretty awesome Halloween costumes for us sapphic couples that are too cute to resist.
Casey & Izzie From ‘Atypical’
While Casey has A+ style, the easiest way for you and your boo to take on Atypical’s cutest couple is by recreating their Clayton Prep uniforms.
For Casey, you’ll need:
- White polo shirt, $15, Amazon
- Black sweater vest, $18, Amazon
- Plaid skirt, $18, Amazon
For Izzie, you’ll need:
- White button-down shirt, $19, Amazon
- Plaid criss-cross neck tie, $11, Amazon
- Plaid skirt, $18, Amazon
Cheryl & Toni from ‘Riverdale’
If your love for Choni from Riverdale runs deep, then you and your partner can take on the series’ most functional couple by copying their trademark styles.
For Cheryl, you’ll need:
- Red leather jacket, $33, Amazon
- Plaid skirt, $16, Amazon
- Black crop top, $15, Amazon
For Toni, you’ll need:
- Black leather jacket, $23, Amazon
- Black ripped jeans, $26, Amazon
- Plaid shirt, $27, Amazon
Santana & Brittany from ‘Glee’
Becoming high school sweethearts Santana and Brittany from Glee is as easy as investing in their Cheerios uniforms and putting your hair in high ponytails.
For both Santana and Brittany, you’ll need:
- Cheerleading uniform, $20, Amazon
- Pom-poms, $10, Amazon
Lily & Orla from ‘Sex Education’
Few couples have a style quite as quirky as Sex Education's Lily and Ola. For Lily, turtlenecks, fanny packs, and space buns are a must, while Ola favors rainbow prints and her trademark green bomber jacket.
For Lily, you’ll need:
- Yellow turtleneck, $15, Amazon
- Knit cami top, $15, Amazon
- Tartan fanny pack, $14, Amazon
For Orla, you’ll need:
- Rainbow tank top, $16, Amazon
- Green bomber jacket, $25, Amazon
- Rainbow pin, $5, Amazon
Fabiola & Eve from ‘Never Have I Ever’
To take on Never Have I Ever’s Fab and Eve, you can easily invest in some matching “Jodie Fasters” T-shirts from their relay race and pair them with track pants.
For Fabiola, you’ll need:
- “Jodie Fasters” T-shirt, $20, Redbubble
- Red track pants, $25, Amazon
For Eve, you’ll need:
- “Jodie Fasters” T-shirt, $20, Redbubble
- Black track pants, $31, Amazon
Toni & Shelby from ‘The Wilds’
Dressing up like enemies-turned-lovers Toni and Shelby from The Wilds just requires a few simple pieces, messy hair, and plenty of dirt.
For Toni, you’ll need:
- Red tank top, $6, Amazon
- Camo shorts, $20, Amazon
For Shelby, you’ll need:
- Yellow knit tank top, $26, Amazon
- White shorts, $28, Amazon
Kate & Mallory from ‘Cruel Summer’
Though it’s still unclear where Kate and Mallory stand at the end of Cruel Summer Season 1, it’s clear to me their ‘90s-era outfits would make great Halloween costumes.
For Kate, you’ll need:
- Plaid shirt, $22, Amazon
- Checkered T-shirt, $19, Amazon
For Mallory, you’ll need:
- Lace tank top, $16, Amazon
- Cardigan sweater, $29, Amazon
So there you have it, ladies. I promise these will definitely not get you confused for best friends, twins, or sisters.
