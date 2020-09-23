If you and your SO love Halloween as much as I do, then you know it's officially time to start brainstorming for your couple's costume. So many dress-up duos are so overdone, and for a look that's totally original, you can use your fave streaming service for inspiration. Forget that old "Netflix and chill" couple's costume — if you want to impress your fellow party guests, then take on an iconic Netflix couple this year. I've put together some Halloween 2020 couple's costumes inspired by Netflix shows, and I guarantee most (if not all) people will be able to appreciate these TV duos from Outer Banks, Blood & Water, and other amazing series.

As much as I hate to admit it, Halloween will likely look a little different in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate. From Zoom parties to socially-distanced festivities, there are plenty of ways to show off your couple's costume in 2020, so go ahead and get your costume on. Whether you want to stick to a budget or go all out, these Netflix-inspired costumes are super easy to put together and def worthy of a post on the 'Gram.

John B & Sarah From 'Outer Banks' Netflix Star-crossed lovers John B and Sarah Cameron from Outer Banks are the ultimate cool couple (both onscreen and IRL). To get John B's Pogue style, you just need an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt and neck bandana, and for Sarah's beachy Kook look, think high-waisted white jeans and a crop top. For John B: Short Sleeve Hawaiian Shirt ($19), Gray Paisley Bandana ($4.99) For Sarah: Yellow Tube Top ($12.99), White Denim Leggings ($15.99), Gold "S" Necklace ($12.99)

Maeve & Otis From 'Sex Education' Netflix Maeve Wiley and Otis Milburn are the classic will-they-won't-they couple of Sex Education, and as different as they are, they just make sense together. In Season 2 of the series, Maeve traded in her leather and combat boots for a quiz team uniform, while Otis stuck to his usual parachute jacket and jeans. For Maeve: Yellow Short Sleeve Shirt ($17.63), Maroon Bow Tie ($6.99), Hoop Earrings ($9) For Otis: Satin Bomber Jacket ($41)

Sydney & Dina From 'I Am Not Okay With This' Netflix Though it's unclear whether their kiss will bloom into an actual relationship (and now, sadly, fans will never find out, as I Am Not Okay With This was canceled after one season), there's no denying Sydney Novak and Dina Bryant's relationship is cute AF. Their styles — though very different — are also super easy to copy. For Sydney: Olive Corduroy Jacket ($30), Maroon Hoodie ($17.90) For Dina: Pink Pullover ($24.78), Gold Layered Necklace ($13.98), White Converse High Tops ($21.99)

James & Alyssa From 'The End Of The F***ing World' Netflix James and Alyssa from The End of the F***ing World may not be the most romantic couple, but they're def one of the most interesting. To take on their look from Season 2, you'll need a suit for James and a waitress uniform for Alyssa. For James: Black Suit ($42.99), White Button-Down Shirt ($6.57), Black Tie ($6.99) For Alyssa: Yellow Waitress Dress ($43.99)