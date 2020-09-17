20 Cheap Halloween 2020 Couple's Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon

If you and your boo always look forward to dressing up together on Oct. 31, you're in for a real treat (pun intended) this year. Between all the amazing Hulu series, Netflix original movies, epic music videos, and celebrity power couples, there's definitely no shortage of costume inspiration. Better yet, many of these looks are super simple to put together with items in your own closet, plus some affordable basics. In fact, there are lots of cheap Halloween 2020 couple's costumes you can buy on Amazon right this very minute.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, celebrating Halloween may look a little different in 2020 than in years past. But that doesn't mean you and your partner can't do it up right with killer coordinating outfits, even if that means donning a mask and gathering outside for some socially distanced festivities. At the very least, you can show off your costumes on a Zoom party with friends, or snap a few pics to share on the 'Gram.
The key to assembling a standout getup is to choose a duo that's both relevant and speaks to your interests as a couple. Since pop culture is such a treasure trove of easily recognizable characters, your best bet is to look to some of the hit shows, films, and songs from 2020 for inspo. Fortunately for you, I already did all the groundwork by rounding up not only costume ideas, but also specific products that'll bring your chosen characters to life. Whether you're itching to dress up as ex-royals, pro athletes, or an infamous tiger breeder and an animal rights activist, these Halloween costumes are bound to be a hit.
'Tiger King'
Real talk: how would you have survived the start of quarantine without Netflix's release of Tiger King? The show that launched a thousand memes is one of the most timely 2020 couple's costumes — particularly now that Carole Baskin is on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Luckily, Amazon has several costume packs with all the Joe Exotic essentials, and for Baskin, all you need is the right wig with a flower crown and a floral/animal print blouse.
For Joe Exotic: Tiger King Joe Exotic Costume ($24.99)
For Carole Baskin: Princess Bride Wig ($22.99), Chiffon Leopard V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse ($15.99)
'Cheer'
Did watching the squad on Cheer perform their championship-winning routines leave you all kinds of fired up and overflowing with feels? Then grab your pom-poms and get ready to transform into your fave team members. You don't need to be able to do a back handspring — but you do need the right Navarro College uniform.
For LaDarius or Austin: Navarro Cheer Team 20 Tee Shirt, 2-Pack Metallic Cheerleading Pom Poms ($9.49)
For Gabi, Lexi, Mackenzie, or Morgan: Navarro Women's Cheerleader Halloween Costume Set ($39.95), 2-Pack Metallic Cheerleading Pom Poms ($9.49)
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
If you haven't seen the swoon-worthy pics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing an umbrella from the Endeavor Fund Awards, please take a moment RN to review them. Once you've collected yourself, all you need to do is hunt down a blue sheath dress and a blue suit and tie, and you've got the classiest couple's costume of 2020.
For Meghan Markle: Short Sleeve Waisted Slim Fit Midi Dress in Steel Blue ($21.89)
For Prince Harry: Men's Party Suit With Tie & Pants in Blue ($42.99), 2-Fold Auto-Open Umbrella in Black ($9.25)
'Selling Sunset'
If you couldn't get enough of the drama on Selling Sunset this summer, then dressing up as one of the cast members is probably a no-brainer. Without a doubt, Christine Quinn and her millionaire beau Christian Richard stand out as a couple due to their unapologetically bold style (ICYMI, the couple had a gothic-themed wedding complete with gargoyles on the cake). An in-your-face red cocktail dress is fitting for Quinn — just don't forget to add the signature high ponytail. As for Richard, a metallic blazer seems to be his signature *lewk.*
For Christine Quinn: Xscape Women's Cut-Out One Shoulder Party Dress ($13.99 - $39.99) or Plus-Size Cut Out Sheath Cocktail Party Bodycon Dress ($22.29), Long Straight Wrap-Around Ponytail Extension in Platinum Blonde ($8.49)
For Christian Richard: Silver Floral Print Suit Blazer ($29.99)
'Outer Banks'
While there are countless costume options to choose from within the Pogues crew, you can't go wrong with the charismatic leader John B and surfer-chic queen Kiara. For John, keep thing laid-back with a short-sleeved yellow patterned button-down, a bandana, and some braided bracelets. Kiara's look usually entailed some lace-up cutoff denim shorts, a tie-dye tee, and a beaded choker necklace.
For Kiara: Supersun Tie-Dye Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Blue ($16.99), Nicetage Women’s Lace up Ripped Short Jeans ($21.99), Hicarer 6-Piece Women Bohemian Seed Bead Choker Necklaces ($7.99)
For John B: Aloha Hibiscus Short Sleeve Open Collar Shirt in Yellow ($5.29), Novelty Paisley Bandana in Dark Gray ($4.69), 4-Piece AIIGOU Tibetan Lucky Bracelets Handmade ($10.99)
"WAP"
TBQH, the "WAP" music video is packed with costume inspo. If you're going to dress up as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, though, I say you fully commit to turning heads by rocking this PVC corset and fishnet combo, complete with black knee pads for good measure.
For Cardi B: YiZYiF Womens Halter Leotard PVC Leather Bodysuit ($20 - $23.94), JAZZUP Women Fishnet Bodystocking ($9.99), Mmester Best Soft Knee Pads for Dancers in Black ($9.99)
For Megan Thee Stallion: Aranmei Women's Sexy Eyelash Lace Bodysuit ($11.99 - $15.99), JAZZUP Women Fishnet Bodystocking ($9.99), Mmester Best Soft Knee Pads for Dancers in Black ($9.99)
'Black Is King'
If you're going for maximum glamour this Halloween, look no further than Beyoncé's iconic animal print moment in her Black Is King visual album. While your catsuit might not be Valentino, it'll still look fierce AF. BTW, this can easily work as a group costume, too, if your whole posse is down to rock leopard suits.
For Bey: Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodycon Leopard Print Mesh Jumpsuit ($26.99), SamuRita Elton Square Diamond Rhinestone Sunglasses ($14.99)
For the dancers: Men's Hipster Leopard Sports Suit in Gold ($35.43)
Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird
They've snagged two FIFA World Cups, three WNBA and NCAA championships and five Olympic gold medals between them. How's that for #couplegoals? The best way to emulate this athletic power couple is by rocking their respective uniforms, naturally — basketball for Sue Bird and soccer for Megan Rapinoe. Note: to keep things simple, you can also resort to a set of matching Rapinoe-Bird 2020 t-shirts.
For Megan Rapinoe: Icon Sports U.S. Soccer USWNT Women's Football Polymesh Tee in White ($20.99 - $27.50), Adidas Women's Parma 16 Shorts in White/Black ($14.03 - $18)
For Sue Bird: Premium Basic Solid Vintage Athletic Jersey Tank Top in Gold ($13.91 - $15.99), Augusta Sportswear Women's Wicking Mesh Short in Gold ($12.44 - $20)
'Love Is Blind'
Y'all, I am still not over the moment when Cam Hamilton proposed to Lauren Speed mere moments after seeing her for the first time. You don't need much to recreate this scene from Love Is Blind, except a body-hugging olive green midi dress, a brown suit — and an engagement ring, of course.
For Lauren: SKYVOICE Women's Sexy Bodycon Deep V Neck Tank Dress in Army Green ($10.99 - $16.99)
For Cameron: Ferrecci Men's Zonettie 2 Piece 2 Button Slim Fit Suit in Brown ($50), Geff House Velvet Ring Box ($5.99)
Tie-Dye X Two
Seeing as tie-dye loungewear was the unofficial uniform of quarantine in 2020, it's only fitting that you embrace the trend on Oct. 31 (and maybe get some use out of those sets you already impulse bought in early summer). Why not add in a couple of tie-dye masks à la Charli D'Amelio to keep it safe and make your costume even more timely?
For partner #1: Annystore Women's Plus-Size 2-Piece Casual Tie-Dye Short Set ($17.99 - $32.99), ALLWORLD New Unisex 8pcs Cotton Washable Reusable Face Masks in Tie Dye ($11.75)
For partner #2: 2-Piece Short Sleeve Tees & Shorts Set Splash-Ink in Pink ($7.01 - $25.55)
'High Fidelity'
Hulu may have just canceled High Fidelity, but there's no better way to pay homage to the first and only season than to dress up as record-store besties Robyn (played by Zoë Kravitz) and Cherise (played by Da'Vine Joy Randolph).
For Robyn: FEA Men's Beastie Boys Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt ($17.76 - $25.95), LlYT Women's Boyfriend Distressed Mom Jeans ($21.99), Skinny Soft Dress Casual Leather Belt in Red ($8.25 - $8.95)
For Cherise: HuiSiFang Women's Denim Jumpsuit with Belt ($23.99 - $29.99)
'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'
Still have the soundtrack from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stuck in your head? Same. This Halloween, you can instantly transform into the whip-smart heroine, Zoey, with just a polka-dot button-up, a pink pullover sweater, and a pair of black leggings or jeans (which you probably already have in your closet). Her supportive, sarcastic BFF and co-worker Max — who's secretly in love with her — is even easier to emulate: he typically just rocks a gray or blue button-down and jeans.
For Zoey: Belle Poque Womens Polka Dots Short Sleeve Blouse Button Down Shirt Top ($12.22 - $12.89), EIMIN Women's Crewneck 1/2 Sleeve Slim Fit Pullover Knit Sweater Top in Pink ($13.99 - $21.99), High-waist Capri Leggings in Black ($7.99 - $12.99)
For Max: Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Double Pocket Work Shirt ($13.66 - $25), Ethanol Mens Super Comfy Straight Stretch Knit Jersey Denim Five Pocket Jean ($18.74 - $32.49)
'Schitt's Creek'
While Schitt's Creek may be over (#RIP), Halloween is the perfect occasion to resurrect the oh so *extra* characters — like Moira Rose and her son, David — with some eccentric black-and-white ensembles. Pro tip: tack on the biggest statement jewelry you can find to complete Moira's look, and finish off David's outfit with a pair of black or white Converse sneakers.
For Moira: ETOSELL Lady Bowknot Baby Peter Pan Collar Shirt in White ($17.77), TOOTO Women's Faux Leather Flared Skater Skirt in Black ($8.99 - $12.99), Schitt's Creek Moira Rose Quote Classic Mug ($6.49)
For David: Lightning Bolt Print Sweatshirt in Black ($28.99), Authentic Clout Goggles Bold Oval Retro Mod Kurt Cobain Sunglasses in White ($8.99), Schitt’s Creek David Adjustable Face Mask with Activated Carbon Filter ($9.04)
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
With some all-black ensembles and a couple of killer wigs, you can instantly become one of the most talked-about celeb couples of 2020: Megan Fox and her "achingly beautiful boy." Just don't forget to draw on or apply some faux tats to complete Machine Gun Kelly's look.
For Megan Fox: LuFeng Women's Crop Top Camisole Tank in Black ($7.80 - $11.99), Hirdou Women's Active Drawstring Joggers in Black ($13.99) MapofBeauty 24-Inch Long Wavy Hair Wig in Dark Brown ($8.99)
For Machine Gun Kelly: Gold Toe Men's Crew Neck T-Shirt in Black ($5 - $15.99), PROSTEEL 316L Stainless Steel/925 Sterling Silver Figaro Chain Necklace ($9.99), 6-inch Short Blonde Male Wig ($15.99)
'Normal People'
As far as couple's costumes go, this Normal People-inspired option is easy-peasy to put together. To mimic Marianne and Connell, all you need are a matching set of gray school uniforms with stripes ties. Bonus points if you can bust out an Irish accent, too.
For Marianne Sheridan: NINEXIS Women's Basic Long Sleeve Button Down Slim Fit Blouse in Grey ($15.99 - $25.99), NAWONGSKY Women's Pleated Skirt in Grey ($17.60 - $21.60), TieMart Navy Blue and Golden Yellow Striped Skinny Tie ($14.95)
For Connell Waldron: Alberto Danelli Men’s Solid Long Sleeve Dress Shirt in Ash ($16.99), Match Men's Stretch Casual Pants in Dark Gray ($16.99), TieMart Navy Blue and Golden Yellow Striped Skinny Tie ($14.95)
"Watermelon Sugar"
The accompanying music video for Harry Styles' summer bop "Watermelon Sugar" is jam-packed with costume inspo. All you really need for this couple's costume are two '70s-inspired beach outfits and watermelon slices (real or fake) to hold as props.
For Harry Styles: Emaor Men's Stylish Floral Long Sleeve Shirt ($9.99 - $23.45), One Piece Heart Shaped Rimless Sunglasses in Red ($6.99)
For a watermelon dream girl: ALAZA Cute Red Watermelon Slices Tie Side Bikini ($17.99), Swbreety Women's Button Down High Rise Frayed Raw Hem Stretchy Denim Shorts in White ($11.99 - $14.99)
'This Is Us'
Seeing as season 5 of This Is Us is set to air on Nov. 10, it seems like dressing up as lovebirds Jack and Rebecca is an ideal way to celebrate the triumphant return of your fave show. There are two ways to go about this one: either young Jack and Rebecca as Steelers fans (with matching jerseys, of course) or as the parents they eventually become in all their '70s glory. Here are some must-have items for the latter.
For Rebecca Pearson: VIISHOW Women's Short Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress in Flower Wine Red ($19.99 - $30.99) or Milumia Plus Size Casual V Neck Belted Empire Waist Asymmetrical Maxi Dress ($35.99)
For Jack Pearson: MEETYOO Men’s Casual Plaid Shirt in Red ($19.98), Gentlemen's Human Hair Mustache in Black ($9.99)
'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'
If you're looking to infuse a little fairytale romance into your couple's costume, you truly can't beat Lara Jean and John Ambrose's dreamy get-ups for the Star Ball. Polish off Lara Jean's look by curling your hair with a large barrel iron — and before the night is done, be sure to squeeze in a slow dance (or two).
For Lara Jean: Women Tank Tops Lace Crochet Camisole in Mint ($6.26 - $8.95), Femiserah Women's Tulle Layered Mesh Midi Skirt in Light Green ($16.99)
For John Ambrose: OFFSTREAM Plain Colored Suits for Men in Plain White ($34.99 - $39.99), Men's Classic Pre-Tied Satin Formal Tuxedo Bowtie in Black ($6.99)
'The Kissing Booth 2'
It couldn't possibly be any simpler to dress up as the iconic BFFs from The Kissing Booth's sequel — grab a pair of kicks and get some custom "Team Elle and Lee Dance Dance Mania" shirts made and you're golden.
For Elle and Lee: Custom Cotton T Shirt for Men & Women in Charcoal ($15.99- $17.99), SUNJIN ACRO Unisex Canvas Low Top Sneaker ($18.99)
'Succession'
Pretty much every member of the Roy fam has an enviable wardrobe, but Shiv takes the cake with her chic double-breasted blazer dresses, cashmere turtlenecks, and classically stylish suiting. Her preppy hubby Tom, on the other hand, has made a few questionable fashion choices (which have resulted in ridicule) — like the ultra-puffy blue vest he sported in the "Argestes" episode. Remember when Roman described his look as "divorce attorney from the Twin Cities"? Yeah, that's what you're going for here.
For Shiv Roy: Glamaker Women's Elegant Office Long Sleeve Plaid Double Breasted Blazer Dress ($23.99)
For Tom Wambsgans: SZMXSS Long Sleeve Slim Fit Button Down Men's Dress Shirt in Long Blue ($15), ET TU Men's Lightweight Puffer Vest in Navy ($13.95 - $20.95)