20 Cheap Halloween 2020 Couple's Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon

If you and your boo always look forward to dressing up together on Oct. 31, you're in for a real treat (pun intended) this year. Between all the amazing Hulu series, Netflix original movies, epic music videos, and celebrity power couples, there's definitely no shortage of costume inspiration. Better yet, many of these looks are super simple to put together with items in your own closet, plus some affordable basics. In fact, there are lots of cheap Halloween 2020 couple's costumes you can buy on Amazon right this very minute.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, celebrating Halloween may look a little different in 2020 than in years past. But that doesn't mean you and your partner can't do it up right with killer coordinating outfits, even if that means donning a mask and gathering outside for some socially distanced festivities. At the very least, you can show off your costumes on a Zoom party with friends, or snap a few pics to share on the 'Gram.

The key to assembling a standout getup is to choose a duo that's both relevant and speaks to your interests as a couple. Since pop culture is such a treasure trove of easily recognizable characters, your best bet is to look to some of the hit shows, films, and songs from 2020 for inspo. Fortunately for you, I already did all the groundwork by rounding up not only costume ideas, but also specific products that'll bring your chosen characters to life. Whether you're itching to dress up as ex-royals, pro athletes, or an infamous tiger breeder and an animal rights activist, these Halloween costumes are bound to be a hit.

'Tiger King' Netflix Real talk: how would you have survived the start of quarantine without Netflix's release of Tiger King? The show that launched a thousand memes is one of the most timely 2020 couple's costumes — particularly now that Carole Baskin is on the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Luckily, Amazon has several costume packs with all the Joe Exotic essentials, and for Baskin, all you need is the right wig with a flower crown and a floral/animal print blouse. For Joe Exotic: Tiger King Joe Exotic Costume ($24.99) For Carole Baskin: Princess Bride Wig ($22.99), Chiffon Leopard V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse ($15.99)

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images If you haven't seen the swoon-worthy pics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing an umbrella from the Endeavor Fund Awards, please take a moment RN to review them. Once you've collected yourself, all you need to do is hunt down a blue sheath dress and a blue suit and tie, and you've got the classiest couple's costume of 2020. For Meghan Markle: Short Sleeve Waisted Slim Fit Midi Dress in Steel Blue ($21.89) For Prince Harry: Men's Party Suit With Tie & Pants in Blue ($42.99), 2-Fold Auto-Open Umbrella in Black ($9.25)

'The Kissing Booth 2' Netflix It couldn't possibly be any simpler to dress up as the iconic BFFs from The Kissing Booth's sequel — grab a pair of kicks and get some custom "Team Elle and Lee Dance Dance Mania" shirts made and you're golden. For Elle and Lee: Custom Cotton T Shirt for Men & Women in Charcoal ($15.99- $17.99), SUNJIN ACRO Unisex Canvas Low Top Sneaker ($18.99)