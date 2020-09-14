A casual 86 million TikTok followers and catchy dances aside, Charli D'Amelio also has cute face masks. The The 16-year-old's been pictured multiple times on TikTok and Instagram wearing bright-colored and pastel face masks, among so many others. But it's D'Amelio's tie-dye face masks people (read: me) are going particularly wild for. Perhaps it's because quarantine has made me adopt tie-dye as an entire personality, or maybe it's because tie-dye simply feels like a vivid, fun thing in a dark, not-fun cesspool of current events. Bottom line, tie-dye face masks are at least a small bright spot.

The tie-dye masks D'Amelio's been spotted in recently are from Masks by Jill and Ally, the brainchild of designers Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro. Each tie-dye mask is hand-dyed by the designers; we stan one-of-a-kind! The masks are reusable, machine washable, and durable, and when you purchase one, the brand donates a mask to a frontline worker helping to combat coronavirus. The multi-colored versions of the tie-dye masks currently come in six colorways, but Jill and Ally also boast a line of solid-color tie-dye masks if walking happy rainbow isn't your thing. Sadly, a few of the tie-dye options are currently sold out, but the below variations are available now — although probably not for long.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you can't get your hands on the above, but still want to take on the tie-dye mask trend, fret not. There is quite literally an abundance of tie-dye face masks out there in every color and style you could ever want. Read on below for a selection of the grooviest tie-dye masks — and while you're at it, grab one for every day of the week.

I literally own eight of Curvy Sense's tie-dye face masks (no, actually), and I simply can't get enough. The fit is comfortably snug, without feeling suffocating or too hot.

If you prefer a more muted tie-dye color scheme, this beautifully understated blue and yellow mask has your name on it. Not to mention, it includes a pocket for filter inserts.

Seriously, pastel tie-dye never looked so good (or so... low-key delicious?) than it does on these cotton candy-esque face masks.

For a vibrant monochrome tie-dye pattern, check out this convenient four-pack of masks from Amazon.

Never did I think add beads to a mask could be such a game-changer, but here we are. The multicolored beads on the straps of this pastel tie-dye mask take this already cute, adjustable option to another level.

With thick, durable elastic straps and a gorgeous blend of red, pink, orange, and yellow, this warm-toned face mask will be your new fall favorite.

This four-pack of masks from Yoga Society is perfect for neutral color lovers who'd prefer to dip their toes into a colorful tie-dye look.

NaMASKte on Etsy offers a great range of tie-dye patterns, from muted Earth tones to pleasant pastels.

The pattern and color combination in this mask from Zanaani on Etsy is just *chef's kiss*. It's the perfect option to add to a neutral outfit for an easy pop of color.

If you hate to break your all-black 'fit in the colder weather (honestly, same), this bundle from Kitsch includes a gorgeous, understated black-and-white tie-dye mask to keep things simple.

I mean, the dreamy colorways are one thing, but the adjustable ear loops??? Add this mask to my cart right TF now.

Pastel rainbow? Yes, please. This cute mask is serving you that and more.

These monochrome tie-dye masks are gorgeous, slightly muted, and a necessity in your mask lineup.

These masks remind me of early mornings and late nights by the water, and that is exactly the kind of tranquil energy we should all be trying to bring to the rest of the year.

These blue tie-dye patterns are absolutely perfect for all your denim 'fits and beyond.