Fans of Tiger King can expect to see more murder, madness, and mayhem coming to their TV screens. According to zoo owner Jeff Lowe, a new Tiger King episode is coming to Netflix soon, meaning we potentially might be seeing more of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle in the coming days. Elite Daily reached out to Netflix for confirmation of the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ever since the popular Netflix docuseries first aired on March 20, the story of eccentric former zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage (or, as he's better known, Joe Exotic) and his strained relationship with rival sanctuary owner Carole Baskin has taken the world by storm. From memes to a planned scripted TV show starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin, it's safe to say fans can't get enough of Tiger King mania. Now, it sounds like fans can expect to dive back into the world of Exotic and his fellow tiger lovers in just a few days.

Jeff Lowe — who took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma after Exotic was sent to prison — took to Twitter on Saturday, April 4 to share the news with fans.

In a video posted to the social media platform by Los Angeles Dodgers' star Justin Turner, Lowe confirmed he would begin filming the additional episode as early as the next day.

Lowe addressed the third baseman and his wife in the clip, saying, "Hey Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King show on Netflix. Thanks for watching our show."

He then revealed the streaming service would be airing a surprise episode as early as next week.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow," Lowe told the couple.

While Netflix has yet to officially confirm the news, it wouldn't be too surprising if they decided to gift fans additional footage considering how popular the docuseries is. Lowe didn't share whether the additional episode would be a continuation of where Tiger King left off or a reunion of sorts for the people who were on the show, but it's highly unlikely that viewers will be seeing more of Exotic. He's currently serving time in prison and is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only time will tell whether we'll be seeing more of Baskin, Lowe, or Doc Antle, so fans will want to keep an eye on the streaming app going into the week of April 6.