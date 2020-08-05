You ready for some reality TV worthy drama to spice up your day? OK, here it goes: Brian Austin Green shaded Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's photo with an almost admirably petty Instagram. ICYMI: Fox debuted her relationship with Kelly to her Instagram grid for the first time on Aug. 5 by posting a sexy mirror selfie (the sexual tensh is legit palpable) alongside the caption, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."

OK, now here's where things take a term for the incredibly dramatic. A few hours later, her ex Green took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of his own sons (three of which he shares with Fox) alongside the... wait for it... SAME FREAKING CAPTION. Well, with a few slight tweaks. His caption reads, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

Dang. The shade is real. And it honestly comes as a major surprise considering Green has generally been cool about Fox's new relationship with Kelly up until this point. Most recently, during an appearance on the Aug. 3 episode of the podcast Hollywood Raw, Green wished his ex well. "I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," he said at the time. "I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That's super important."

Green confirmed his split from Fox during a May 18 episode of his podcast entitled, "Context," explaining they'd grown distant since she started filming a movie abroad. In that same episode, he even addressed the rumors that were then just beginning to circulate about a potential romance between Kelly and Fox. "Megan and I have talked about him," he said. "They’re friends at this point. … I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

ICYMI: Kelly and Fox met on the set of Randall Emmett's new film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they co-star in. Even before they met, Fox admitted she had a feeling something was going to happen between them. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled during a July 22 appearance on Emmett and Lala Kent's podcast Give Them Lala ... With Randall alongside Kelly.

"I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," she continued. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that."

Throughout the podcast, Fox made it abundantly clear she believes she and Kelly have a cosmic connection. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she gushed. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (BTW, if you want more intel on wtf a "twin flame" is, there's plenty of info here.)

It's a good thing Fox made that first move because Kelly admitted he was having trouble mustering up the courage to approach her. "She would have to get out of her car," he recalled. "There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope."

Sounds like his hopes came to fruition.