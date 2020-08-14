Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently came out with the new must-listen-to song, "WAP." What’s even better than the song is the over-the-top, extravagant music video. If you haven’t heard “WAP” yet, be prepared to hear it at every party and club you go to for at least the next year. If you haven't yet watched the unbelievable video, just know Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” outfits are everything. With animal print, latex, and bodysuits with trains, Megan is the epitome of bold, daring, and sexy throughout. Even though the music video is only four minutes long, I swear, it’ll live in your head rent-free for at least a month.

“WAP” takes place in a Willy Wonka-esque mansion. Every room is styled to the max, including an entire cheetah print room, funhouse hallways, and lots of exotic animals roaming about. There are even cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Rosalía, as if the video needed to be even more star-studded. Fashion houses including Bryan Hearns, Zigman, and Venus Prototype Latex are just some of the high-fashion labels featured in the video.

Although I am absolutely obsessed with all of Megan’s “WAP” outfits, an even more impressive tidbit from the music video is that Megan did all of her own makeup for the shoot. She has fashion icon, rapper, college student, and makeup artist all on her resume. That’s real Hot Girl sh*t. Check out all of Megan’s "WAP" outfits below.

In Training

Courtesy of YouTube

Nicolas Jebran custom designed both Cardi and Megan's first outfits in the video: body suits with long trains trailing behind them. Megan's has a yellow criss-cross top, and for an extra regal touch, the rapper's wearing feathered opera gloves.

Slither In

Courtesy of YouTube

When you're surrounded by snakes, it's best to fit in. Which is what Megan does in her rope-y, snakeskin piece. Bryan Hearns' creation has a built-in corset with cut-outs along the stomach, giving it a kind of ancient gladiator vibe.

Sheer Excellence

Courtesy of YouTube

In the lime green and purple factory room, Megan wears a structured corset over a sheer jumpsuit. The purple outfit has a high-cut bottom and some black detailing in the midsection. The custom Mugler jumpsuit also has a geometric pattern over it that only makes Megan's dancing look even more impressive.

Wild Thing

Courtesy of YouTube

For Megan's solo room, she opted for a custom white-tiger-print bodysuit by Zigman. It features matching gloves that lace up around her neck, a chest cut-out, and a thong silhouette. As a cherry on top, Megan sports matching, tiger-striped hair.

Paint It Black

Courtesy of YouTube

The high-fashion fetish-wear brand, Venus Prototype Latex, created the dance-break look, from the fishnet details to the buckling to the cinched waist. The latex's sheen is only enhanced by the water, but don't worry; it's totally waterproof.