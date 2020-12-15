With mystery, drama, twists, and relatable characters, it's easy to see why fans are living for Amazon Prime Video's new YA series, The Wilds. The show, which debuted on Dec. 11, follows a group of girls stranded on an island, forced to survive in the wilderness. While a lot goes down in Season 1, the fact that it shines a light on a variety of important topics make it an important watch as well as a fun one. Case in point: Toni and Shelby. These tweets about The Wilds characters prove their evolution was what viewers everywhere needed.

Warning: Spoilers for The Wilds Season 1 follow. The dystopian series set in present day follows eight teenage girls who are stranded on an island after a plane crash. Viewers quickly learn, however, it's all part of an elaborate experiment run by a woman named Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths). All of the castaways come from a variety of backgrounds and are grappling with their own internal struggles in addition to the external horror of being lost in the wild.

From the start, however, Toni (Erana James) and Shelby (Mia Healey) have it out for each other. While it looked like they were doomed to stay enemies throughout the series, fans could sense there was more to the story...

Toni, an out athlete who struggles with anger and interpersonal relationships, is turned off by Shelby's upbeat attitude. Shelby, on the other hand, is a religious perfectionist who's uncomfortable with Toni's sexuality (while really grappling internally with her own sexuality). So when the couple finally got together, viewers low-key lost it in the absolute best way.

With Season 1 ending on a major cliffhanger, fans are aching for another installment — not just to find out what's going on with The Twilight Of Adam and see how the girls got off the island, but for more Toni and Shelby content as well.

While there's no news on a Season 2 as of Dec. 15, things are looking promising. On Dec. 11 showrunner Amy B. Harris told Variety, "About half-way through [filming], Amazon beautifully asked us, 'What's the [hook] for next season?'" So it seems like the streamer is at least considering renewing The Wilds. Fingers crossed that means there will be more Toni and Shelby scenes to ship in the near future.

The Wilds is on Amazon Prime Video now.