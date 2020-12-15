Amazon's latest run at a YA series, The Wilds, debuted on Dec. 11, but the series already has a following. Unlike a lot of YA dramas, this one isn't based on a previous novel or games but sprung from the mind of writer-executive producer Sarah Streicher. It won't surprise fans to know Streicher is best known for her work on Netflix's Daredevil, as The Wilds sometimes feels as over-the-top dramatic as any superhero comic. But with viewers now hooked on the castaways' stories, fans need to know, will The Wilds get a Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video? The production is hoping not to wait long to find out.

Warning: Spoilers for The Wilds follow. The concept behind The Wilds is a fascinating social experiment. A group of teenage girls from wildly different backgrounds wind up stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. They are Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon), Fatin Jadmani (Sophia Ali), Martha Blackburn (Jenna Clause), Toni Shalifoe (Erana James), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Shelby Goodkind (Mia Healey), Jeanette Dao (Chi Nguyen), and sisters Rachel (Reign Edwards) and Nora Reid (Helena Howard).

Their leader is Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths), who was taking them on a retreat in Hawaii focused on female empowerment. Now the group has to empower themselves to survive until someone finds them.

Such a set up sounds a bit like The CW does Lost, but there's a twist. These girls aren't stranded. Gretchen set this all up as a social experiment to see how young women thrive in a world without the patriarchy. Nora is in on it with her, but the rest of the eight girls believe they are fighting for survival.

By the season finale (entitled "Day 23"), despite Leah's suspicions that all is not what it seems, the girls have turned themselves into a mini-society. Despite their different backgrounds, the prejudices they grew up with, and their own conditioning by the patriarchy to see themselves as less worthy, they did not descend into Lord of the Flies barbarism. And miracle of miracles, rescue has come. But as the episode draws to a close, fans learn that the girls weren't the only ones subjected to this scenario. Not far away, there's a group of boys who lived through the same trial.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Amy B. Harris says these boys "The control group" are part of the "blueprint" the show has for a potential second season. According to Harris:

About half-way through [filming], Amazon beautifully asked us, 'What's the [hook] for next season?'

So even though the show hasn't formally gotten a Season 2 renewal, Amazon is interested. Hopefully, it will be as wild about The Wilds as its fans.