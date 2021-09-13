The honor of your presence is requested at an all-new immersive experience inspired by one of your favorite Netflix series. The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is coming to select cities next year and is sure to be the social event of the season. The immersive show, co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, is meant to make guests feel like they’ve journeyed back in time to the Regency-era of London and are in the world of Bridgerton. If you’re a fan of the Netflix show, you’ll definitely want to snag a ticket for you and your crew as soon as they go on sale.

Attendees will be treated to a live concert featuring a string quartet playing some of the music from the Bridgerton series, like classical covers of radio hits. As you listen to the music, you’ll get to interact with familiar characters, enjoy a dance show, watch an acrobatic performance, and even experience some of your favorite moments from the series in different immersive rooms. One of which is Madame Delacroix's modiste where you can get fitted for the ball like all the ladies in The Ton.

There will also be an underground Regency-era Painting Studio where you and your friends can pose for your very own portrait right before meeting the queen to see if you’re worthy of praise just like Daphne Bridgerton. Along the way, you’ll have the voice of Lady Whistledown as your guide, so you know you’re in good hands. Shondaland’s Chief Design and Digital Media Officer Sandie Bailey revealed that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is meant to “provide audiences on a global scale with curated experiences transcending beyond their viewer experience.”

If you’ve marathoned the first season of Bridgerton multiple times, wishing you could dance around like Daphne and the Duke of Hastings, dress in Regency-era fashion, and be dubbed the “diamond of the first water” by Queen Charlotte, this is your chance. The Head of Experiences for Netflix Greg Lombardo has said The Queen’s Ball will “immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton” wherever you are. While the plans are to have the Bridgerton experience tour in different cities around the globe, it’ll be making its first stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington D.C. in early 2022.

While there is no official word on when Season 2 of Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix, the series is expected to return sometime in 2022 as well. So, attending The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience may be the perfect way to get you excited and ready to marathon new episodes as soon as they’re available. Though things may change before 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently suggests that you should delay any travel until you’re fully vaccinated. There are no mask requirements as of right now, but guests are encouraged to keep an eye out for any updates. The event will also be 21 and up as there will be delicious cocktails and food for purchase.

You can join the waitlist right now for more information, but tickets will go on sale Sept. 16 starting at $49 each. Since there are limited quantities of tickets per city, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to sign up for the waitlist to receive ticket release info. You definitely don’t want to miss out on what Lady Whistledown is sure to describe as “most remarkable coup of the season,” so mark your calendar now. Make plans to kick off the new year with your Bridgerton-loving bestie or spend a romantic evening with the partner you burn for. Either way, you’ll have a most enchanting experience indeed.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.