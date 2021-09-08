When Bridgerton debuted on Netflix during the 2020 holiday season, it was a massive hit, turning its stars into celebrities overnight. From Nicola Coughlan as Penelope to Jonathan Bailey as the brother everyone loves to hate, Anthony, the cast was everywhere. But none more so than Regé-Jean Page, the romantic hero of Season 1. When the actor announced he would not be back for Season 2, fans were stunned, even though the new season would feature a different couple. But recently, Regé-Jean Page teased a possible Bridgerton Season 2 cameo suggesting the Duke of Hastings isn’t totally out of the Bridgertons’ lives.

The Bridgerton novels each focus on a different member of the extensive family headed up by the widow Lady Violet. Like the show’s first season, Book 1, The Duke and I, features Daphne and Simon’s romance, ending with the birth of their first child. But Book 2, The Viscount Who Loved Me, barely includes either half of the couple. Instead, the novel turns its attention entirely to Anthony’s love story, with Daphne only occasionally appearing in the background.

The Bridgerton TV series’ brilliant conceit was to take the backstories of the novels that follow The Duke and I and seed them into subplots for the rest of the characters. Anthony, for instance, had his previous off-page relationship with an opera singer developed into a full-fledged romance. Benedict and Colin likewise had their eventual stories set up as well, and Eloise’s eventual love interest even got to show up for two scenes.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

But even so, it turned out the Bridgerton series did plan to follow the novels in letting characters fade out once their stories ended. That included only signing Page for the one season, assuming that the audience would be done with him once the Duke of Hastings was done marrying Daphne. But the show miscalculated, and the uproar that followed Page’s announced exit showed the Duke’s fans would not let him go gently into the night.

Recently, Page suggested to British GQ the outcry had made a difference. When asked about a possible cameo, he first tried not to comment, insisting, “I couldn’t possibly tell you!” But when the reporter wouldn’t let to go, he started teasing, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

Currently, sources are insisting to Variety that Page’s comments are just that: a tease. As far as the production will state, the Duke still will not turn up in Season 2. (Netflix has not commented either way.) And with Page now cast in the remake of The Saint, as well as several other high-profile big-screen projects, it’s doubtful his schedule would allow for much of one as it is.

But fans will still hold out for a happy surprise. After all, those types of moments are what romance is made of.

Bridgerton Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is expected to debut in 2022.