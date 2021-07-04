How has it already been two years?! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (aka Shamila) have been going strong since 2019, and recently celebrated their anniversary with a Caribbean getaway. They also shared super-romantic Insta posts to commemorate the occasion, because of course they did.

On Saturday, July 3, Mendes shared a steamy pic of the couple kissing on the beach. “Happy 2 years my baby,” he captioned the post. Cabello echoed his sentiments on her own Insta, posting a series of cute vacation photos of the pair sharing a slice of watermelon, posing on the beach, and cuddling at dinner. “Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love,” she wrote.

Cabello and Mendes officially started dating on July 4, 2019, just a month after they released their sensual single “Señorita,” which landed them a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance the following year. The couple still seem head-over-heels in love years later, and haven’t shied away from expressing their feelings for each other in the past.

“I just know that she is [my person]. I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now,” Mendes told People in December 2020. “She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship... I’m constantly learning from her.”

And in November, Cabello opened up about their romance in a letter she shared with fans on Instagram. “I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy,” she wrote. “It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.”

While Cabello admitted that love can be “messy and uncomfortable and ugly,” she noted that there’s nothing stronger than the pull to love and become better as a result. “It’s so instinctive for us to love,” she continued. “And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

Well said. Here’s to many more years of Shamila!