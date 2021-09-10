Shawn Mendes & Tainy's "Summer Of Love" Lyrics Will Make You Sweat

A month after dropping a bilingual remix of “KESI” with the Colombian singer Camilo, Shawn Mendes teamed up with the Puerto Rican record producer Tainy on “Summer Of Love.” The track, which arrived on Friday, Aug. 20, is set to be featured on Mendes’ upcoming fifth studio album. To go along with the release, the “Wonder” singer shared a dreamy music video for the song that sees him enjoying a carefree summer in Spain. If the single has been stuck in your head, check out Shawn Mendes and Tainy's "Summer Of Love" lyrics below. Spoiler alert: It may include a “Señorita” reference.

From “Life of the Party” and “Treat You Better” to “Mercy” and “Señorita,” Mendes’ summer songs never fail to deliver. Now, fans have two more singles to add to that list. “KESI,” which dropped on Wednesday, July 14, marked Mendes’ first new music in 2021 and his first time singing in Spanish on a track. Weeks later, he returned with a collaboration with Tainy called “Summer Of Love.”

According to Just Jared, Mendes said in a statement the song was inspired by his real-life experiences. “I hope this song makes people feel free, free from the weight of life, even if just for a moment,” he explained. “The inspiration was getting a few months off to have a real summer with the people I love. My favorite part about creating it was getting the opportunity to work in the studio with Tainy. It was a special experience connecting with him since he’s such an incredible artist and amazing producer.”

Watch Mendes and Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” music video below.

Mendes begins the song by recounting a romantic night. “Kisses on your body were like heaven/ We were taking it slow,” he opens the track. “Tangled in the sheets until the evening/ There was nowhere to go.” Then, in the chorus, he calls his summer a “delicate daydream.” If you were wondering if Mendes’ girlfriend Camila Cabello was his muse for this track, the second verse may offer a clue. The line, “Calling you my señorita/ Didn't know how much I need ya,” echoes a lyric in Mendes and Cabello’s “Señorita” collab that goes, “I love it when you call me señorita/ I wish I could pretend I didn't need ya.”

Mendes and Tainy’s “Summer Of Love” lyrics are so romantic. Check them out in full below via Genius.

Verse 1

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow

Tangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, yeah

We were in a daze, learning each other's shapes

Tracing shadows of rain down your back, oh

Kisses on your body in my memory, baby, nothing comes close

Chorus

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were eighteen, yeah

It was the summer of

Post-Chorus

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

Verse 2

Meditation and tequila

Calling you my señorita

Didn't know how much I need ya

Hate it when I have to leave ya

I've been taking mental pictures

For when I miss you in the winter

Staying up until the sunrise

Praying it won't be the last time

Chorus

It was the summer of love

A delicate daydream

And for a couple of months

It felt like we were eighteen

It was the summer of

Post-Chorus

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

Bridge

Kisses on your body were like heaven

We were taking it slow, yeah

Entangled in the sheets until the evening

There was nowhere to go, no

Chorus

It was the summer of love (You were my summer of love)

A delicate daydream (A delicate daydream)

And for a couple of months (And for a couple of months)

It felt like we were eighteen, yeah

It was the summer of

Post-Chorus

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

La-la-love

La-la-love, yeah

It was the summer of

You can also stream the song below.