Cuffing season is almost over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still have heart-eyes for a special someone (or will give up on locking ‘em down). Whether you’ve been repeatedly liking your crush’s Instagram Story so they get the hint, or posting cryptic quotes that casually mention how single you are, everyone goes about shooting their shot in different ways. Some are shy, some are bold. Some get straight to the point, while others are more low-key. Whether you realize it or not, how you act when you develop a crush on someone is pretty consistent, and your zodiac sign can explain why.

Your zodiac sign’s element can be an easy way to figure out how you behave when you have a crush: Fire signs tend to be much more assertive and direct; earth signs usually play the long game; air signs are more playful and unpredictable; and water signs are likely to move with extreme caution. Since each of the 12 signs are unique, however, it may not always be easy for your crush to tell how interested you are, even after knowing these helpful traits. Luckily, you can find how each zodiac sign behaves when they have a crush below, so there won’t be any need for second-guessing.

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

As a cardinal fire sign, you tend to express interest in others in a way that’s assertive and candid. Your straightforward nature is something that sets you apart from many, but you can come on a little strong. What can you say? You enjoy the chase, so you usually find yourself attracted to partners who play hard to get. Once you find someone who piques your interest, you fall hard and fast. The problem sometimes lies in when they reciprocate; the spark can fizzle out just as quickly as it was ignited.

Taurus (April 19 - May 21)

Slow and steady wins the race. Considering your earthy nature, you’re always looking to go the distance when it comes to romance, so you rarely rush into things. In fact, if someone tries to move too quickly, you’re prone to digging in your heels. Planning to pursue a potential interest? As a Venus-ruled sign, you usually approach your interests with deliberate intention. With your unwavering effort, you’re probably so magnetic, your crush won’t stand a chance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 22)

Yes, you have a bad rap for being unpredictable. But when you really like someone, your intentions couldn’t be any more clear. As a mutable air sign, you’re constantly looking for relationships that are mentally stimulating and keep you on your toes. You tend to be pretty playful with your crushes, and enjoy when they engage in sarcastic banter. Others may not always be able to tell your intentions, but that’s exactly what keep things spicy.

Cancer (June 22 - July 19)

Emotionally available is your middle name. Catering to your crush, holding space for their feelings, and checking in on them frequently are all incredibly common for you. While you may approach new relationships with a bit of caution, you never hesitate to lay your cards out once you feel comfortable. Your intentions are always so clear, others see you as a safe, nurturing presence. It’s all about the TLC for you, anyone would be lucky to be your SO.

Leo (July 19 - Aug. 21)

As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, your intentions very rarely go unnoticed. When you like someone, you have no problem complimenting them and showering them with attention, as long as you *obviously* get the same effort in return. You go out of your way to make your potential love interests feel special, and they rarely feel like they have to second-guess your actions. You’re a fire sign, after all, which means you love to show your crushes off to the world (no matter how short-lived the relationship may be).

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

You don’t develop crushes easily, but when you do, you’re eager to be as useful as you can be to that special someone. As the mutable earth sign of the zodiac, you’re always looking for ways to be of service to the people you care about, so when you like someone, you focus on showing them your helpful side. You’re also incredibly observant, remembering every. little. detail. about your crush. That’s how you make them feel special: by noticing things about them that most people tend to overlook.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

You’re flirtatious by nature; you may even find yourself chatting up people you don’t see a real future with. This may cause others to be confused about your intentions at times, but when you’re *really* interested in someone — which is often, given that you’re a Venus-ruled hopeless romantic — there’s rarely any confusion. You come off friendly, relatable, and understanding, and potential partners usually appreciate your outgoing personality.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

When you’re into someone, you do your research before you make a move. While your crush may think you slid into their DMs on a whim, you probably planned to reach out *weeks* in advance. As a cautious water sign, you’re not a fan of taking spontaneous risks, especially when it comes to romance, so playing it safe is usually the name of the game at first. When you finally feel like it’s time to open up, you take that step very seriously. So much so, it can take a long time for you to move on if the relationship doesn’t work out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 20)

As the adventure-seeking zodiac sign, you enjoy the chase. Since you enjoy plenty of freedom, you’re attracted to people with a similar vibe. You’re not exactly looking for security in relationships, but rather someone who’s spontaneous and unpredictable. When you have a crush, you’ll invite them on last-minute trips to another city or a late-night drive around town. Some would say you tend to run from commitment, but you simply prefer partners who won’t suppress your free-spirited nature.

Capricorn (Dec. 20 - Jan. 19)

Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline, you tend to take a more structured, traditional approach when it comes to pursuing romantic interests. When you have a crush, you usually go about it in a much more reserved manner, which means you may not make your intentions known immediately. Instead, you prefer to make sure that you can see a future with someone before taking action. Potential partners appreciate you for the stability and grounded energy you provide.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

As the most misunderstood zodiac sign, how you act when you have a crush can be difficult for others to notice. You’re someone who usually comes off cool, calm, and collected, and when you like someone, it’s no different. In fact, you may appear so casual, it can be difficult for your love interests to pick up on the vibes. Some signs you may be feeling someone: You want to spend as much time discussing your unpopular opinions with them as possible, or send them a song recommendation from an artist they’ve probably never heard of.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 19)

As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, you’re someone who tends to go with the flow, so you don’t place too much pressure on your potential love interests. When you’re interested in someone, you’re selfless, plus incredibly generous with your time, efforts, and energy. Though you can sometimes be a bit naive, your positive outlook tends to work in your favor when it comes to dating.