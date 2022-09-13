A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 12, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kris Jenner Took A Lie Detector Test And The Results Are Interesting

Imagine hooking your mom up to a lie detector and asking her who her favorite child is? That’s exactly what Kylie Jenner did. I mean, it wasn’t out of nowhere — they were on James Cordon’s show — and there were other questions asked, like if Kris had a hand in leaking Kim’s sex tape. Considering that Kris may have accidentally revealed Kylie’s son’s name, I can understand the desire to get to the bottom of things. READ MORE

Kourtney Is Also Talking About Eating Poop????

Meanwhile, the other Kardashians — completely voluntarily and without being connected to lie detectors — keep admitting that they would eat poop. Kim famously doubled-down on her stance, and now Kourtney is joining the poop train. It is interesting timing for Kourtney to talk about eating poop when she just launched a gummy vitamin business. I’m going to need to see that ingredient list, stat. READ MORE

ROYALS ROUNDUP 🇬🇧

Since the queen’s death, there have been a lot of unprecedented changes happening within the British royal family. As new details emerge, we’ll make sure to keep you up to date on all the latest, so you can keep your group chats in the know.

Amelie Zilber Is Living More In The Moment And Less On The Internet

More than 7 million people follow Grown-ish actor Amelie Zilber on TikTok. While she shares the kind of content that skyrockets creators to fame — #GRWM ’fit videos, lip-syncs with her boyfriend, and photo booth bloopers — she also draws attention to important global issues. Between posting fashion and beauty content, Zilber openly talks about white supremacy, abortion rights, and political policy. We chatted with her about work-life balance, relationship boundaries, and the wildest TikTok wellness trends she’s tried. READ MORE

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Endures Despite My Brain’s Best Efforts

There are many cinematic universes available today that you can lose yourself in — Marvel, Star Wars, Mamma Mia!, Florence Pugh — take your pick. But none are quite as mind-boggling as the High School Musical universe, which has morphed into High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (or HSMTMTS, for “short”). But, ongoing 30 Rock-esque jokes aside, we are getting a fourth High School Musical movie, and it seems like our favorite Wildcats are returning. READ MORE

