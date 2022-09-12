Now Kourtney Chimed In On Kim's Poop-Eating Idea

Kourtney Kardashian has officially joined the poop debate. Just a few months after Kim Kardashian told The New York Times she “might” consume human waste if it meant she would look younger, the Poosh founder has now revealed whether she would do the same. As it turns out, the sisters have very different opinions when it comes to anti-aging hacks. “I would not do that,” Kourtney said in a Sept. 12 interview with the Wall Street Journal. “That’s where the line is.”

So that settles that. Kourtney wouldn’t go as far as her sister for beauty. In case you’re wondering where this poop discussion came from, in a June 1 interview with the New York Times, Kim told the publication she would “try anything” to prevent aging. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” she joked at the time. “I just might.”

Kim opened up about aging again in a July 7 interview with Allure. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet,” Kim said, adding that she does daily laser treatments in order to maintain a youthful appearance.

Although the star clarified she’s “at peace” with aging, she “would still do anything to look and feel youthful.” For example, she would consider eating poop. “I was kind of joking [about my previous comments], but now that I think about it, I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” she said.

When asked if she would really eat a whole bowl of human waste, Kim said, “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

So, while Kourtney is against the idea, she does have a secret to everyday health and wellness routine: Her new vitamin brand, Lemme. “Meet Lemme — my new line of vitamins & supplements that I created to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life,” Kourtney said in a Sept. 12 Instagram. “We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements — using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you to live your best life. And of course, we made them so delicious you won't believe they're this good for you!”

Kourtney’s vitamin brand launches on Sept. 27 exclusively on Lemmelive.com.