Watch Prince Charles Become King Charles In His First Public Speech As King

King Charles III addressed a nation in mourning after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The Queen’s eldest son, Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, ascended to the throne as the oldest new monarch to take the British throne. Shortly after he assumed his role as King, he gave his first public speech on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. London time in a pre-recorded broadcast televised from Buckingham Palace, in the same room that Queen Elizabeth had previously televised her Christmas broadcasts from. Watch King Charles III’s first speech below.

In a somber tone, Charles remembered his mother’s 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example,” he said. “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

He touched on several important points about his new duties, his wife Camilla’s new title, and the titles of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As part of his new role as Britain’s King, Charles will have to hand off his duties as Prince of Wales to his son, Prince William, who became the Prince of Wales, with Kate becoming the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana. The pair will also assume the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. With that, Camilla takes on the title of Queen Consort. Queen Elizabeth herself wanted it that way as she announced on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in a statement, “It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote.

King Charles made the same promise of continuity of lifelong service as the Queen had when she ascended the throne at the age of 25 in 1953. “As The Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” Charles said. His sentiment mirrored that of his mother’s on her 21st birthday, “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

Along with Charles’ new duties, his royal service will look slightly different. “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” he said. “It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.” According to The New York Times, Charles is patron or president of more than 400 charities, in addition to the Prince’s Trust.

In a final emotional parting that reminded people the Queen was also a mother to her family at heart, Charles said, “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’”