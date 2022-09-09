Kate Middleton Is Officially A Princess

A day after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, her son King Charles, who became the oldest person to assume the British throne at the age of 73, delivered a moving speech honoring her legacy. His much-anticipated address featured some important announcements regarding new royal titles for his family members, including Prince William and Princess Kate.

As Charles announced, his eldest son, Prince William, who is now the heir to the monarchy, will take his father’s previous titles. “He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” King Charles said. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

He also called Kate Middleton the new Princess of Wales. Previously, she and William were the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge. The royal couple has already updated their Twitter account with their new titles. Their page, which uses the @KensingtonRoyal handle, is now attributed to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles also called his “darling wife” Camilla the Queen Consort. Previously, Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much,” he said.

As The Guardian reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are now eligible to be given the royal titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet; however, as of Sept. 9, these titles have not been publicly announced. In 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview that she was denied a request to make Archie a prince.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” Meghan said at the time, meaning that Archie would not receive the same security detail as a prince. “It was really hard.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in his speech, Charles said his family and the rest of the world are grieving the loss of the Queen. He also shared a message of hope with viewers by promising to carry on his mother’s “lifelong service” as the new monarch.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too, now, solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said. “Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life.”

King Charles will begin his formal accession as Britain’s king on Sept. 10.