There were a lot of lingering questions in the air after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to America. Like, what would the move mean for their relationship with the royal family? And would their children still receive titles from Queen Elizabeth? Well, Harry and Meghan’s son Archie didn’t receive a royal title, but the reported reason why might surprise you. As it turns out, the choice was reportedly made by Harry and Meghan themselves.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton is currently working on the re-release of his book titled Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy: A Hollywood Princess, and spilled some major tea while promoting it. As he told Us Weekly, Harry and Meghan reportedly weren’t big fans of his potential honorary title.

“[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word ‘dumb’ in the word ‘Dumbarton’ would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school,” he claimed.

Morton went on to say the couple made it “perfectly clear” to the royal family they didn’t want their son to take on the title upon birth, but were open to him making that decision for himself down the line.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Morton also explained that the Sussexes tread carefully when it comes to their image, which is likely why they were cautious about choosing their son’s title. “Again, it shows you their sensitivity to image,” Morton said. “Which is something, you know, somebody was saying to me [that] the other day that they contacted team Sussex and the first question [the Sussexes] asked was ‘What pictures are you using?’ And that person thought, ‘That’s everything you need to know about the Sussexes.’”

Meanwhile, Meghan has spoken out in the past about not seeing eye-to-eye with the Palace when it came to Archie’s official titles. In her March 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed her request to make Archie a prince was denied.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” Meghan said, which ultimately meant her son didn’t receive the same security as a prince. “It was really hard.”

Archie may not have the royal title his parents were hoping for, but it’s impossibly clear they’ve got their son’s best interests at heart.