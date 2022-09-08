These Documentaries About Queen Elizabeth II Commemorate Her Majesty

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, daughter of the second son of King George V, was born in 1926. She became the heir presumptive a decade later when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne and her father, George VI, became king. As heir and then queen, she was the foremost female public figure in the U.K. for 86 years, before her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. She ruled so long that four out of five U.K. residents had never known another monarch until her passing. These documentaries and specials about Queen Elizabeth II are the best way to learn about her extraordinary life.

Most people probably know a lot about Queen Elizabeth II since she’s been in the public eye for her entire life, which spanned some of the most remarkable years in history. She was 14 when World War II began and 15 when Pearl Harbour was bombed. The first nation to achieve independence from the U.K., Sierra Leone, happened when she was 35; the Beatles got together when she was 37 and broke up when she was 43. She saw the Berlin Wall fall at 63, Princess Diana’s passing at 71, and the Twin Towers collapse at 75.

But for those who only know the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s life through Netflix’s The Crown, there’s much more to learn. Here are several documentaries to check out to honor her passing.

01 The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II was produced in 2012, during Queen Elizabeth’s 60th year of reign and the Diamond Jubilee. It’s a look at the queen during one of the highest pinnacles of her reign, post-William and Kate’s marriage, when the royal family was looking to smoothly sail into the next generation. The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II is streaming on Prime Video.

02 Elizabeth & Margaret: Love & Loyalty Netflix doesn’t have a lot of documentaries on the queen, but the one they do have fits nicely with The Crown. Elizabeth & Margaret: Love & Loyalty is a deep dive into the widely misunderstood and profoundly complex relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Elizabeth & Margaret: Love & Loyalty is streaming on Netflix.

03 Gentlemen, The Queen For those who like their historical overviews to reflect the values of their era, there’s no better documentary on streaming that Gentlemen, The Queen. It’s super old, broadcast in black and white in 1953, the year of her coronation. Since she had only just become queen, it’s the deepest dive into her pre-monarch years to be found and a fascinating look at how the U.K. viewed her way back when. Gentlemen, The Queen is streaming on BritBox.

04 The Queen In Her Own Words Part of a group of documentaries released in the lead-up to the 70th Jubilee, The Queen In Her Own Words is a fascinating look at the queen talking about her life in the first person and revealing her perspective. An extremely rare glimpse into the mind of a woman who spent her whole life in the public eye, it’s a must-watch. The Queen in Her Own Words is streaming on PBS Passport.

05 A Tale Of Two Sisters: The Royals Like the Elizabeth and Margaret documentary, A Tale of Two Sisters looks at Elizabeth’s life through her relationship with her sibling. But this three-part series also contrasts her with two other famous queens and their sisters, giving Elizabeth’s life the context of long royal history. A Tale Of Two Sisters: The Royals is streaming on Acorn TV.

06 Queen of the World This one-hour special, Queen of the World, released in 2018, is the product of an intimate access look at a year in the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Already well into her 90s, Elizabeth had surpassed Victoria as the longest reigning monarch and looked ready to go another decade easy. Queen of the World is streaming on HBO Max.

07 Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts One of the best documentaries released ahead of the 70th Anniversary Jubilee, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts, is the final film Oscar winner Roger Michell did before he passed away. This full-scale look at Elizabeth’s life is one of the best overviews for those who are just learning about her. Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts is streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime.

08 Queen Elizabeth II: A Lifetime of Service Another of the hour-long specials released around the Jubliee, this documentary takes a look at how Queen Elizabeth used her role as queen to help people, despite having no actual power. For those who think the royals do nothing but sit around and drink tea and eat crumpets, it’s an eye opener. Queen Elizabeth II: A Lifetime of Service is streaming on Peacock.

09 Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen The BBC’s crown jewel of the Jubilee releases, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen is the most recent documentary made covering the life of Elizabeth. The BBC also gained exclusive access to never-before-seen home videos and footage of Elizabeth’s private moments, making it the most complete look at her life in existence to date. Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen is streaming via BBC Select.

