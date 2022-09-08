These Documentaries About Queen Elizabeth II Commemorate Her Majesty

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, daughter of the second son of King George V, was born in 1926. She became the heir presumptive a decade later when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne and her father, George VI, became king. As heir and then queen, she was the foremost female public figure in the U.K. for 86 years, before her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. She ruled so long that four out of five U.K. residents had never known another monarch until her passing. These documentaries and specials about Queen Elizabeth II are the best way to learn about her extraordinary life.
Most people probably know a lot about Queen Elizabeth II since she’s been in the public eye for her entire life, which spanned some of the most remarkable years in history. She was 14 when World War II began and 15 when Pearl Harbour was bombed. The first nation to achieve independence from the U.K., Sierra Leone, happened when she was 35; the Beatles got together when she was 37 and broke up when she was 43. She saw the Berlin Wall fall at 63, Princess Diana’s passing at 71, and the Twin Towers collapse at 75.
But for those who only know the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s life through Netflix’s The Crown, there’s much more to learn. Here are several documentaries to check out to honor her passing.
