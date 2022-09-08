After a historic seven-decade rule, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old. According to a statement released by the Royal Family the same day, The Queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth’s eldest son, Charles, will now be King of England, and he shared an emotional statement on Instagram following the loss. King Charles’ reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death is deeply touching.

“The Death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The King continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he concluded the statement.

As of Sept. 8, Charles is King only by title. The official process will involve an “accession council” gathering at St. James’s Palace in London. This council will oversee the coronation ceremony, which is unlikely to happen immediately because of all the intricate planning required. The Queen’s own formal coronation took place on June 2, 1953, four months after her father, King George V, passed.

Prince William and Prince Harry haven’t yet made public statements about losing their grandmother, but Harry has kept her spirit alive in one special way. He and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet as a nod to Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

Charles’ wife, Camilla, will now be known Queen Consort. (Traditionally, spouses of the Royal Family are styled that way; Prince Philip, who married into the Windsor family, was also a consort.)

On Sept. 8, the nation’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss described Queen Elizabeth as “the rock on which modern Britain was built” and emotionally emphasized, “Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.” Truss, who took office just two days prior on Sept. 6, added that The Queen “was the very spirit of Great Britain.”

Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth II. ❤️