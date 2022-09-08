It’s truly the end of on era: On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died after 70 years on the throne. After seven decades as queen, she was the second-longest-serving monarch in history, and the only monarch that many people remember. With a literal lifetime since the last time a new king or queen ascended to the British throne, there are a lot of new changes in the works. Here’s what you should know about what happens now that Charles has become king.

After Queen Elizabeth II, 96, was put under close medical supervision at Balmoral Castle as of Sept. 8, her doctors, friends, family — and people all over the world — were concerned about her health.“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote in a Sept. 8 tweet. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

And at 1:30 p.m. ET, the royal family announced that the queen had, indeed, passed away. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a statement shared in a tweet, naming Queen Elizabeth’s favorite Scottish estate. It also effectively announced Charles’ ascension as king. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The queen's reign began when she was just 25 years old, almost immediately after the death of her father, George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952. Now, with her death, the responsibility of the crown passes immediately to the next in line: Prince — now King— Charles.

Will There Be A Coronation?

While Prince Charles won’t immediately have possession over the crown upon the queen’s death, for all intents and purposes, the title of King of the United Kingdom passed to Charles immediately. According to Reader’s Digest, an “accession council,” made up of a group of specially tasked advisors, will gather at St. James’s Palace in London to carry out the ceremony for the official coronation. The king will then swear an oath, and the country’s Parliament members will also take oaths of allegiance to serve him.

But yes, there will likely be a coronation ceremony, although not for awhile since a massive ceremony like this will take quite some time to organize. In 1952, the year Queen Elizabeth took the throne, it was a full 16 months between when her father, George VI, died on Feb. 6 of that year, and when she was officially crowned on June 2, 1953.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Camilla Be Queen?

It’s not guaranteed that the spouse of a monarch be given the title “king” or “queen.” In fact, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, never held that title — instead, he was known as the “Prince Consort.”

But this doesn’t seem to be the case for Camilla, Charles’ wife. Per the BBC, Queen Elizabeth herself said in February 2022 it’s her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as “Queen Consort,” once Charles takes the throne. And the statement announcing Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, 2022 referred to “The King and The Queen Consort” — appearing to confirm Camilla’s new title.

Do Will and Kate's Titles Change?

As Prince Charles becomes King of the United Kingdom, Prince William — now first in line for the throne — will also undergo a title change, according to tradition for the king-in-waiting. Following the queen’s death, William will become the Duke of Cornwall, and will be formally named as Prince of Wales. However, William isn’t the only one who will be undergoing a title change — his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, will also change in rank within the British monarchy. Once Prince Charles assumes the crown as King, Kate will become the Princess of Wales, and will be referred to as “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales,” per Newsweek.

While the queen’s death is undoubtedly a huge moment of change, there’s still a long future ahead for the British monarchy.