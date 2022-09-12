Prince Harry Honored His “Granny” The Queen With This Heartfelt Statement

Just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk around Windsor Castle while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Sussex shared his first public statement about his grandmother’s death.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry wrote on his and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation website. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, Prince Harry said in his statement that he was reminded of a message she shared with him after the death of her husband and his grandfather, Prince Philip in April 2021. “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings,” he echoed her words, noted he hopes that might be comforting in light of her death.

Prince Harry continued his statement by recalling his favorite memories with Queen Elizabeth. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he said. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.” His “Commander-in-Chief” comment is a reference to 10 years he served in the British military from 2005 to 2015.

After noting that Queen Elizabeth is “sorely missed,” Harry ended his message by welcoming his father as King Charles III and thanking his grandmother for all she’s done. “Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he said. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

On Sept. 7, People reported Prince Harry canceled his appearance at the WellChild Awards in London so he could travel to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth amid her health concerns. Several royal family members also rushed to Scotland to be with the Queen, including her heir King Charles and his wife, Camilla; her three other children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward; and her grandson Prince William. Both Kate and Meghan reportedly did not go to Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan are expected to stay in Europe for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral proceedings. According to NPR, her funeral will be held on Sept. 19.