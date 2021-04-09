Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, Has Died At The Age Of 99

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at 99 years old, the Palace confirmed in a statement. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Palace said in a statement posted on Twitter. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." Now, Prince Philip's death has royal followers everywhere devastated.

Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in Norway in 1947, renouncing his previous royal titles (he was a Greek and Danish prince) and naval career in the process. Their marriage made Prince Philip the first male royal consort since Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1840. With nearly 75 years of marriage and service to the crown, Prince Philip was also the longest-serving royal consort in history.

At 99 years old, Prince Philip had been experiencing some health problems in recent years. He announced his retirement from public duties in 2017 when he was 95 years old. On Feb. 16, 2021, he was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital to be treated for an infection, then later, a preexisting heart condition. After a month in the hospital, Prince Philip returned to the Palace on March 16 and spent the rest of his days there.

Queen Elizabeth will now reportedly enter into a mourning period of eight days, during which state affairs will be suspended to respect her mourning process. After the funeral, the Queen will resume her duties, but will reportedly continue to mourn in private. The entire royal family will reportedly enter an official grieving period for 30 days as well.

Details about Prince Philip's funeral are forthcoming. "Further announcements will be made in due course," the Palace communications team wrote on the Palace's website. "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."