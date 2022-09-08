Here's Why Meghan Markle Wasn't With The Royal Family For The Queen's Death

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after serving 70 years as the British monarch. Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision earlier in the day, BBC reported members of the royal family — including King Charles and Prince William — traveled to Balmoral. The publication also noted Prince Harry was on his way to see his grandmother; however, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not join them.

According to a Twitter thread by British journalist Omid Scobie, a source clarified that Prince Harry made the trip alone. Scobie said Meghan stayed in London and will not appear at the WellChild Awards charity event she and Harry were scheduled to attend the evening of Sept. 8; however, the exact reason for Meghan’s absence in Scotland has not yet been announced publicly.

Meanwhile, Scobie also reported Kate also stayed behind in England alongside her children with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to Page Six, the the children started their first day of the school year the morning of the queen’s death.

Both royal couples released statements about the queen’s death on social media. Prince Harry and Meghan issued a tribute on their Archewell website. The duo wrote, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

A statement was also issued on Prince William and Kate’s official Instagram account, alongside a black-and-white photo of the late monarch. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the caption read.

As of now, official details for the Queen’s funeral have not been publicly confirmed.