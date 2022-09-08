Queen Elizabeth Is Under Medical Supervision

On Sept. 8, the Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision after doctors became increasingly concerned for the monarch’s health. This update comes a day after she postponed a virtual meeting of the Privy Council on Wednesday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement. They also added that Queen Elizabeth “remains comfortable” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Once reports of the Queen’s medical supervision broke, the monarch’s immediate family members reportedly rushed to visit her. Her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, have already traveled to Balmoral, per NBC News. The Queen’s three other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — are reported to visit their mother, as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan will also be traveling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to People. They were already in the UK and scheduled to attend a charity event in London this evening before rerouting to be by the Queen’s side. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the Royal Family in Balmoral.

Details of the Queen’s medical condition are not yet known; however, the palace has stated in the past that she suffers with mobility problems. In the last few months, the monarch has altered appearances due to this concern.

On Sept. 6, the Queen formally appointed Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, from her Balmoral home instead of attending the traditional ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Truss addressed reports of the Queen’s medical supervision on Twitter on Sept. 8. “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she wrote.

Then, on Sept. 2, the Buckingham Palace revealed that she would not attend Braemar’s Highland Games in Scotland, which comes on the first Saturday of September. According to People, the Queen skipped the event due to discomfort.

The monarch was also absent from a celebration at St. Paul’s Cathedral during her Platinum Jubilee event this summer. In a statement from the palace at the time, she had experienced some “serious discomfort,” per CNN.