The Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee was one big family reunion. The weekend-long celebration kicked off on June 2 with the Trooping the Colour military parade. A number of royals were seen standing beside the Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the event, though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn’t join them; however, they reportedly reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle following the ceremony where another, more personal event occurred.

According to British journalist Omid Scobie, the Queen has likely met her namesake great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time as Harry and Meghan’s kids reportedly tagged along to Winsdor. The couple are to three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns 1 on June 4.

Scobie discussed the couple’s meeting with the Queen while appearing on BBC Breakfast on June 3. He said the Queen and Meghan and Harry were at Windsor Castle on June 2, so that would have been the monarch’s “first chance” to meet Lilibet since her birth last June.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course, we know how much she’s been looking forward to it,” Scobie said, according to the Independent. “They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course, the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions, and so this really was the first time [the Queen was able to meet Lilibet].”

Although Lilibet will officially turn one on June 4, Scobie said the royal family will probably celebrate her big day in private. “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything,” Scobie said.

The family of four reportedly arrived in the U.K. on June 1. While Meghan and Harry couldn’t stand beside the Queen on the balcony during Trooping the Colour since they’re no longer working members of the royal family, they were reportedly still at the parade. According to Page Six, the couple was seen enjoying the ceremony from the Major General’s Office, and were even spotted chatting with several members of the royal family, including the Queen’s cousin Prince Edward, and her great-granddaughters Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, and Lena Tindall.

Meghan and Harry made their first official appearance at the Platinum Jubilee on June 3 during the Queen’s service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

It seems Meghan and Harry definitely enjoyed their latest trip to the U.K!