It’s a girl! On Friday, June 4, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a daughter. And yes, her name is perfect.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple announced on Sunday, June 6. She was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. Fans will be happy to know that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

Meghan and Harry also revealed the special meaning behind their baby girl’s first name, adding that Lili is “named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.” The queen received the name when she was a little girl and couldn’t pronounce her full name: Elizabeth. Her husband Prince Philip often used the nickname as a term of endearment throughout their marriage, frequently referring to her as “Lilibet” in letters. At his funeral in April 2021, she even signed her final letter to him using the name.

Lili’s middle name needs no explanation: It’s a clear tribute to Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Many suspected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would name their daughter directly after the beloved royal, but using it as a middle name is just as poignant. In fact, one of Princess Charlotte’s middle names is also Diana.

Apart from their official statement, Harry and Meghan also wrote a short message commemorating their baby girl’s arrival on their Archewell website. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," their note read. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Lili arrived two years after the pair welcomed their first child, their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. As with Archie, expect the Duke and Duchess to keep their new bundle of joy largely out of the public eye, as they continue to carve out their new post-royal life in California. Congratulations to them!