Kris Took A Lie Detector Test To Clear Up That Rumor About Kim's Sex Tape

When Kris Jenner says “Bible,” she means it. Everyone’s favorite momager joined her daughter Kylie Jenner on the Sept. 9 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and she used the occasion to spill a whole lot of tea. Kris willingly got hooked up to a lie detector machine, finally divulging the truth about some rumors and secrets with questions asked by Corden and Kylie. Of course, having the Kar-Jenner matriarch hooked up to a lie detector yielded tons of massive revelations, and Kris didn’t hold back when clearing up some rumors about her daughter Kim Kardashian regarding her sex tape and that Met Gala dress.

The test started off pretty easy, and in classic Kris fashion, she was willing to rank her daughters without breaking a sweat. Kylie asked if she was her mother’s favorite child and Kris said yes, which was judged to be the truth. The next question asked by Corden was by far the most intense and upped the stakes significantly. “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” While the crowd gasped, Kris shook her head and seemed ready to put that rumor to rest: “It’s OK, no,” she started, as if she was telling the crowd not to worry about her answer because she’s obviously telling the truth. “No.” True.

Kris Jenner’s involvement in releasing Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J is a rumor as old as time that she’s ready to finally put an end to it. Kim and Ray J dated in the early 2000s for a short while, and in that time they made a sex tape that would later be leaked in 2007. The tape shaped Kim’s public image for better and for worse, as many have argued it’s what launched her into fame. Both Kim and Kris have denied having any part of the leaked tape and have worked hard to make sure any further evidence of it no longer exists.

Kris wasn’t done putting rumors about Kim to bed just yet. Later in the test, the momager was asked if Kim had ripped the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala. This rumor went viral over the summer after alleged before-and-after photos of the dress were posted online seemingly showing wear and tear in the back, but Kris shut it down. When asked if Kim ripped the dress, Kris laughed off the question and responded, “No,” which was judged to be truthful.

So there you have it — Kris really is the ultimate momager to hook herself up to a lie detector in order to shut down all the rumors about her kids.