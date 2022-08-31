Megan Thee Stallion Has Officially Entered The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Move over, Human Torch, because the real head Hottie is about to burn up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s right — the Hot Girl Coach herself Megan Thee Stallion is flying into the ever-expanding world of Marvel, and much sooner than you’d think. The rap superstar surprised everyone by confirming she’s in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and since that show is already in the middle of airing, that means Megan Thee Stallion’s Marvel arrival is just days away.

The secret cameo was finally revealed in Megan’s The Cut profile, which was published on Aug. 29. In the cover story, Megan spoke about her growing acting career, which began with a role in a 2020 episode of the crime drama Good Girls and blossomed into her recent guest-starring stint on P-Valley Season 2, where she played her own musical alter-ego Tina Snow. The biggest bombshell came when The Cut listed her upcoming credits, which includes a part in She-Hulk.

The profile didn’t reveal who Megan would be playing in Disney+’s green-tinged courtroom series, but Deadline uncovered some possible deets about her role shortly after. While interviewing Josh Segarra, who plays superhuman lawyer Augustus “Pug” Pugliese in the show, the actor revealed an upcoming storyline in which Pug will need to defend a man who thinks he’s dating a certain recording artist, but is actually being catfished by someone “that lives in another universe.” So, it sounds like Megan may not actually get to play a superhero, but rather may only show up in videos used by this mysterious catfisher.

Disney+

Still, even if Megan’s role does turn out to be small, it’s a big deal for any actor to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And even the tiniest of cameos can turn into even more exciting appearances in future MCU projects, since the superhero world loves to reference itself.

It’s not yet clear which of She-Hulk’s nine episodes will feature Megan, but fans can rest assured Thee Stallion is charging into Jennifer Walters’ office in just a matter of days. The Season 1 finale of She-Hulk is scheduled for Oct. 13, so each Thursday until then is a new possibility for Megan to pop up on your Disney+ screen.