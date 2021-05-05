Marvel's first family is finally going to make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans still don't know exactly what they will look like. So far, all fans know is that a Fantastic Four movie set within the MCU is in the works from director Jon Watts, but there hasn't been any news about the cast. So, obviously, everyone is wondering the same thing: Who will play the Fantastic Four for Marvel? Superhero fans have been waiting a long time for this, and so many people have been sharing their dream casting for the heroes in recent years. And after so much fan-casting, there are some clear frontrunners for the roles.

The Fantastic Four is one of the core superhero teams within the Marvel Comics, but due to a licensing issue, they were not able to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until recently. Up until Disney's 2019 acquisition of the production company, 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the Fantastic Four characters. While Fox had the rights, the studio released three Fantastic Four movies: a 2005 origin story followed by a 2007 sequel, and then a 2015 reboot.

Once Disney got the rights, Marvel announced plans to introduce the Fantastic Four with its own movie at the end of 2020. Then, in the spring of 2021, Marvel teased the movie by including the Fantastic Four logo at the end of a video revealing upcoming projects.

The hype around this Fantastic Four movie is real, and every Marvel fan is sharing their ideas for who should play the iconic heroes:

Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards)

Mr. Fantastic is a scientific genius with the power to stretch his body with inhuman elasticity. Ioan Gruffudd played Mr. Fantastic in the original movies, followed by Miles Teller in the reboot.

The clear fan favorite for this role is John Krasinski, and there are a few reasons for that. Fans started clamoring for Krasinski to play Mr. Fantastic after a 2019 redesign of the comic-book character very closely resembled the actor. The other big reason is that his wife, Emily Blunt, is a fan-favorite to play Mr. Fantastic's girlfriend, Sue Storm.

Other names fans have been throwing out a lot for the role of Reed Richards include Andrew Lincoln, Brandon Routh, John Cho, and Rahul Kohli.

Invisible Woman (Sue Storm)

Sue Storm has the power to make herself and others invisible, and she can also create invisible force fields. Jessica Alba first played the role, followed by Kate Mara in the 2015 flick.

Since Krasinski is a top pick for Reed Richards, Blunt has become a frontrunner among fans to play Invisible Woman. Other actors who have received a lot of attention for the part include Samara Weaving, Billie Piper, and Dianna Agron.

Human Torch (Johnny Storm)

Sue's impulsive brother Johnny Storm has the ability to control fire, which he often uses to engulf his body in flames and fly. The part has an interesting history, since both actors who played the Human Torch in Fox's movies went on to star in the MCU; Chris Evans played the part first, then Michael B. Jordan took over in the reboot.

The Human Torch role doesn't have as clear of a frontrunner as Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman do. Some actors fans want to see in the part are Zac Efron, Steven Yeun, Jordan Fisher, and KJ Apa.

The Thing (Ben Grimm)

Thanks to his transformation into a rock-like creature, The Thing possesses superhuman strength and durability. Michael Chiklis played The Thing in the original movies, with Jamie Bell taking on the part in the reboot.

Some actors being suggested to play The Thing for Marvel include Seth Rogen, Liev Schreiber, Terry Crews, and John Cena.

Ensemble cast ideas

Something that has continually been brought up in online discussions regarding the Fantastic Four casting is how perfectly the main cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia maps onto the superheroes. There's some back and forth over whether Glenn Howerton or Rob McElhenney would make a better Mr. Fantastic, but the rest of the roles cast themselves: Kaitlin Olson as Invisible Woman, Charlie Day as Human Torch, and Danny DeVito as The Thing.

There have also been some similar viral tweets about the cast of The Good Place, which point out that William Jackson Harper would make a great Mr. Fantastic, Kristen Bell could play Invisible Woman, Manny Jacinto embodies Human Torch, and Jameela Jamil would be left to play The Thing. Admittedly, that last bit of casting doesn't work out as well as the rest, but if anyone in Hollywood is capable of subverting expectations, it's Jamil.

Marvel's Fantastic Four movie isn't expected to hit theaters for a few years, so there's plenty of time to keep tossing out ideas. Fans will get to see how close they were to guessing the cast soon enough, but until then, happy fan-casting!