Kris May Have Low-Key Revealed Kylie's Son's Name

If there’s one thing the Kar-Jenners are experts at, it’s keeping a secret. More than half a year has gone by without Kylie Jenner revealing the name of her baby boy, but her own mom Kris Jenner may have dropped a hint during a recent interview. Kris and Kylie’s latest appearance together has fans wondering if Kylie’s son is really named Andy... or if the famous fam is just messing with us.

Kylie and Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Sept. 9 to talk about the upcoming season of The Kardashians, but of course, they couldn’t avoid questions about Kylie’s baby boy. After a brutal lie detector test, Corden asked the question on everyone’s minds: what is Kylie’s son named? Rewind to when Kylie gave birth to her second child on Feb. 2, 2022 and announced the newborn’s arrival on Instagram with the simple caption “2/2/22”, omitting any mention of his name. Fans spent months speculating what Kylie would name her little one, some wondering if it would match her daughter Stormi’s name. Eventually, Kylie announced her son’s name as Wolf Webster — but then quickly un-announced it a month later, claiming that the name Wolf didn’t fit.

After six months of dodging the question with vague answers, Kylie Jenner finally opened up to James Corden about where she stands with her son’s name. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering,” she said.

“Travis likes to sometimes, like, one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” Kylie continued. That’s when Kris hopped into the conversation about her grandson’s name by joking, “So we’ve been calling him Andy for nothing?”

Andy Webster doesn’t have the same ring to it as Wolf Webster, but it’s still cute! It could possibly be a nickname for something different, but there’s a slim chance that the baby’s name is actually Andy. The Kar-Jenners are not subtle and a baby name announcement is something they wouldn’t let slip in an interview. Although the famous fam may be dropping some clues, Kylie's baby's name is still a total mystery and fans have their eyes peeled for the official name drop sometime soon.