Kylie Jenner just made a huge — and I mean huge — announcement on Instagram! On Feb. 11, the makeup mogul shared the name of her newborn son, and it’s honestly so adorable. The big reveal comes just days after Jenner welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott on Feb. 2. They’re also parents to daughter, Stormi.

The star announced on her Instagram Story that her baby boy is named Wolf Webster. The post, which did not include a photo, simply had Webster’s name and a white heart emoji against a black background.

Fans were surprised to hear the name, especially since so many guessed it would be “Angel.” The day Jenner announced the birth of her second child on IG on Feb. 6, fans noticed her family members like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner kept posting angel emojis in the comments section, which lead them to believe it was a hint toward her baby’s name. Not to mention, in a Jan. 14 IG, Jenner shared a photo of a piece of fabric with “Angel Baby” embroidered on it. As it turns out, fans’ theories were wrong because Jenner’s baby is named Wolf.

INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER

More to come...