Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2, and they’ve seen so much love and support in the days following. Jenner officially confirmed she gave birth via Instagram on Feb. 6. Subsequently, many of her 309 million followers immediately started showering her with congratulatory comments. Between her family members and her famous friends, the love just kept pouring in.

Jenner announced the the birth of her second child with a black and white photo of her holding hands with her newborn. Jenner already shares one child, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott. This makes the growing family now a household of four. Jenner has yet to confirm the gender of her second child, so it’s still not public knowledge whether Stormi now has a baby brother or sister.

One thing’s for sure: the KarJenner family is so excited. "Angel Pie," momager Kris Jenner said in the comments. Kourtney Kardashian chimed in to say, "Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Both Khloé and Kim showed support for their youngest sister by dropping blue heart emojis below the post. Scott also shared a blue heart emoji followed by a series of brown hearts. Seeing as Jenner’s caption also included a blue heart emoji, Page Six reported some fans presumed this to mean she and Scott welcomed a baby boy.

In addition to the congratulatory family, many celebrities also commented under Kylie’s post. Hailey Bieber left a large slew of puppy dog eyes emojis below the post, while long-time KarJenner family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray said, “We love you baby!!” Khadijah’s sister Malika Haqq chimed in too, saying “AMEN.”

Normani left a series of white hearts, while Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou called the infant an “angel baby.” These are just a slice of the many congratulatory comments on Jenner’s Instagram post, which also included nearly 18 million likes as of Feb. 7.

Jenner announced her pregnancy in September with a heartwarming video. The Kylie Cosmetics founder began the clip with a closeup shot of her positive pregnancy test before sharing the emotional reactions of her family members.

Jenner didn’t slow down during her pregnancy, continuing to post up a storm on Instagram and building her beauty empire. Most recently, she debuted her Valentine’s Day collection for Kylie Cosmetics, which featured vibrant pigments and festive packaging. She announced the collection via a Jan. 26 Instagram where she looked every bit the part of a V-Day queen in a pink and red dress with heart-shaped cutouts.

Known for sharing heart-melting content of her family, it’s sure to be only a matter of time before Jenner provides an update on life as a mom of two. Until then, congratulations are in order.