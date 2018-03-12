Kylie Jenner's Photo Of Stormi & M.J. Will Seriously Melt Your Heart

Sometimes, when I don't know who my favorite Kardashian/Jenner family member is and everything feels off and confusing, I always return to M.J. Kris Jenner's mom is the epitome of class, grace, old-school red lipstick, and chique bob haircuts. She's a queen, a boss, and one badass lady. She's also the grandmother of six and now the great-grandmother of eight (soon to be nine) wee-ones, including baby Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi and M.J. is so sweet and will make even the most jaded reality TV fan smile.

If you've been paying attention, you've notice Kylie Jenner has made a triumphant return to social media. After disappearing in efforts to keep her pregnancy private, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner is back, baby! This time, she's bringing her mini-me with her. Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1, 2018, as the daughter of Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. She's perfect, obviously.

Jenner made the announcement on Instagram with the touching message,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

For this reason, fans suspected Jenner might keep her newborn away from the camera for a while after her delivery. Instead, Stormi's been killing the social media game, popping up on both Snapchat and Instagram.

On Sunday, Mar. 13, Jenner shared a picture of her grandmother M.J. cradling Stormi in her arms. She also posted a sweet picture of Stormi's little fist in M.J.'s hand. Jenner captioned the images, "i mean.. does it get any better than this?"

NO, KYLIE. IT DOES NOT.

Stormi has already established a signature look which involves a bundled up white blanket, a pacifier, and her CHEEKS. While her mom is all about the lips, Stormi's thing is going to be her cheekbones. (I see lots of highlighting and contouring in her future.) Scott even shared his little girl's famous look on Instagram, lovingly captioning the picture, "our little rager!!!"

For her part, Jenner shared her first mother-daughter photo on Mar. 1, which was Stormi's one month birthday. Jenner looked very rustic in a nature-inspired jumpsuit and Stormi was, you guessed it, wrapped in white.

Jenner wrote, "my angel baby is 1 month old today."

A source told E! News Jenner and Scott are doing amazing since little Storm-Storm's arrival. (Is "Storm-Storm" a thing yet?) The insider said,

Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Having Stormi has strengthened their relationship and elevated it to a new level... They are so happy with their little family and for all of the new love it has brought out between them.

Another source added it has been a big adjustment, but Jenner is up for the challenge:

It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.

Good thing she has M.J. there to offer support!

