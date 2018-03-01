After months of radio silence, the youngest Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate baby Stormi's one-month birthday. This is Kylie Jenner's first full photo with Stormi, and it's actually making me super emotional. Clearly motherhood suits her.

The Instagram shows a full body shot of Jenner holding baby Stormi close to her chest, all while sporting a fabulous printed jumpsuit of course. After all, would it really be Jenner/Kardashian parenting if there wasn't some incredible fashion involved? I don't think so. Not only did Jenner share her first picture with Stormi, but she #blessed us with two images. The second one shows the same picture of Jenner and Stormi, but closer up.

Kylie essentially broke the whole internet by announcing on Feb. 4 via Instagram that she had given birth to baby girl Stormi three days earlier on Feb. 1. Since then, I personally have been reenacting some sort of Hunger Games-esque quest to catch even the slightest glimpse of Jenner with her baby girl. Though she was kind enough to share a quick sneak peek of Stormi via Snapchat on Feb. 25, not only showing a video of the little girl playing with her teensy baby shoes, but also Kylie holding baby Stormi's foot and rubbing it, I needed more.

Thank you Kylie for your generosity in my time of need.

Also if you over-analyze Instagrams as much as I do — do I spy a ring on Jenner's hand?

Lord take me now.

In Jenner's Feb. 4 Instagram revealing Stormi's birth, the makeup mogul also explained the reasoning behind her keeping us so in the dark concerning the pregnancy.

She wrote,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.

In addition to the Instagram, Jenner also shared a tear-jerking video titled "To Our Daughter," which gives us a little look into her pregnancy journey and how she shared the special few months with family and friends.

Jenner didn't announce Stormi's name in the initial Feb. 4 Instagram, and instead left us all in crippling suspense for the next few days. Feb. 6 marked the end to our misery, where Jenner posted an Instagram — surprise, surprise — sharing an absolutely adorable photo of Stormi with a caption revealing her name.

So while I'm crying over these photos of Stormi, I'm also crying at how amazing Kylie Jenner looks post-pregnancy. I mean, seriously, are you kidding me?

Kylie Jenner shared a few Snapchats to show off her post-baby belly. The video shows Jenner wearing a black crop top and black panties, along with the caption "1 monthhhhhh." So not only is it a celebration for Stormi, but I think it's safe to say that Kylie deserves some love and praise too.

It's nice to see that Kylie is obviously warming up to motherhood, and from how she's holding Stormi it's easy to assume that she's taken some parenting pointers from sisters Kourtney and Kim.

Happy one-month birthday Stormi, and congrats Kylie! We love you both.